A nice weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, is a rare thing. It’s mid-May, and last weekend it snowed — on Mother’s Day. What a gift. But because our weather is schizophrenic, this weekend was gorgeous. Cool but sunny. The family feigned yardwork as an excuse to sit outside and play. Alas, we played way too late. Now it’s Monday morning, and I can’t convince my brain to do its brainin’, so I’ve settled for just looking at my screen, zoning out, watching Dogfish Head’s bottling line package its Mango Smoovie brand. Ahh….