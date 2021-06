The US Department of Justice had opened up a criminal investigation on Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis, Indiana-headquartered one of the largest pharmaceutical giants across the globe, over accusations that the drugmaker had been allegedly engaged in manufacturing irregularities and record tempering at its Branchburg factory in New Jersey that manufactures the American multinational pharmaceutical megalith’s pandemic therapy alongside other drugs, at least three people familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled on condition of anonymity given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.