Caitlyn Jenner Discusses Family Conversations About Gubernatorial Campaign

Caitlyn Jenner’s role in the culture is not an especially demanding one, which generally seems like a good fit. For many years, she played a sort of goofy comic relief role on a cable reality show about rich Los Angeles people going on vacation and doing Facetime calls. Now, she is a sort of utility famous person, the type of celebrity who gets photographed on red carpets and at airports without ever really seeming to be urgently on the way to or from any particular thing. She went on The Masked Singer and covered a Kesha song, badly. As a life, it seems frictionless and airless and dull, an utterly glamorous and toweringly vacant inconsequentiality. But it is not without some hardship. Recently, for instance, while in her own airplane hangar, Jenner witnessed a person packing up his own hangar nearby. “And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona,'” Jenner told Sean Hannity, in an interview filmed in Jenner’s hangar. “‘I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'”