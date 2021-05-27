Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

No remains found in 1968 UK case linked to late serial killer West

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British police investigating the 1968 disappearance of a teenage girl who was a suspected victim of one of the country’s most notorious serial killers, Fred West, have failed to find any remains in their latest search. Gloucestershire Police said earlier this month they had launched an investigation...

kfgo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killers#Uk#Human Remains#The Killers#City Police#Uk#Reuters#Gloucestershire Police#The Clean Plate#British Police#Prison#London#Horrors#Documentary#Family Liaison Officers#Reporting#Reparation Work#Home#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
Related
WorldBBC

Michel Fourniret: French serial killer dies in prison aged 79

Jailed French serial killer Michel Fourniret, who murdered at least eight girls or young women between 1987 and 2001, has died aged 79, officials say. Fourniret died in the secure unit of a hospital in Paris, the public prosecutor said on Monday. Dubbed the "Ogre of the Ardennes", he was...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Serial killer Fred West’s daughter fears her mum could keep location of possible victim a secret

Serial killer Fred West’s daughter believes her mother may take secrets about a teenager feared to be one of his murder victims to her grave.Mary Bastholm was 15 years old when she disappeared in January 1968 while waiting at a bus stop on Gloucester’s Bristol Road. West is reported to have admitted to his son Stephen that he killed her, but never conceded any guilt in police interviews.West’s widow, Rose, was also aged 15 at the time of Bastholm’s disappearance – and did not yet know West, whom she met at a bus station in Cheltenham in 1969. Together,...
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Rapist jailed after bundling woman into car in East London

A man has been jailed for 10 years after forcing a woman into a car in east London and raping her as police continue to search for his accomplice.Goerge Stoiean, 27, pleaded guilty to raping the woman last month and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday.In the early hours of 25 November, 2020, Stoeian’s accomplice forced the woman into a car on Ilford High Road. Stoiean then drove a short distance before raping her in the car. Police have not yet found the passenger.The woman, who is in her 20s, was held down and repeatedly punched, leaving her...
Violent CrimesFOX Carolina

Police search café for possible victim of serial killer

Police in the UK will carry out excavation work at a café linked to infamous serial killer Fred West after reports of "possible evidence" that a body is buried there. Forensic archaeologists called in to the Clean Plate café in Gloucester, southwestern England, have confirmed "there are a number of structural anomalies within the cellar that warrant further exploration," according to Gloucestershire Constabulary in a statement published Monday.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Fred West: Ask expert anything about serial killer and Mary Bastholm police investigation

Police have begun digging up the cellar of a cafe where the body of a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West could be buried.Officers were seen carrying power drills and shovels into The Clean Plate in Gloucester city centre on Wednesday morning as excavation work began.Investigators are hunting for 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who went missing in the city on 6 January 1968.The teenager worked as a waitress at the Southgate Street cafe, where West is thought to have been a regular.The police probe began after a TV production company showed detectives a photo taken at the scene of what...
Violent Crimeswcn247.com

Serial killer case shows weakness Mexico investigations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A suspected serial killer in Mexico was only caught after years of alleged crimes because of the identity of the final dismembered victim: the wife of a police commander. Mexican prosecutors often work without proper funding and training. And they've routinely failed to stop killers until the bodies pile up. A suspect authorities have identified only as “Andrés” is accused of killing and dismembering a 34-year-old woman who ran a small cellphone shop. Her husband took the lead to investigate, using police cameras to help locate her. Police say Andres is suspected of killing several women over a number of years.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Fred West: No human remains found in Gloucester cafe search for suspected victim Mary Bastholm

No human remains have been found during the search of a Gloucester cafe for Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West, according to police. An excavation at The Clean Plate began last week in connection with the teenager’s disappearance more than five decades ago. Mary used to work at the Pop-In Cafe on the same site on Southgate Street in Gloucester, where West was a regular customer. The cafe sits less than two miles away from the bus stop where the 15-year-old was last seen in 1968. Gloucester Police said on Thursday that excavation work at...
Violent Crimesworldnewsera.com

Family of Fred West victim ‘very sad’ her remains weren’t found in cafe dig

The family of a missing teenager suspected of being a victim of serial killer Fred West have said they are ‘very sad’ that her body was not recovered when police dug up the café where she worked. Mary Bastholm, 15, who was last seen alive in January 1968, worked as a waitress at the Pop-In café, which was located at the same site the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street, Gloucester. Serial killer West, who died in prison in 1995 while awaiting trial accused of 12 murders of women and girls, knew Mary and was a known customer of the cafe. Gloucestershire Police began excavation work at the café earlier this month after receiving information from a production company making a documentary that human remains could be buried in the cellar. Forensic archaeologists identified a number of structural anomalies down there, including six voids in the floor which warranted further exploration. But in an update on Thursday, a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: ‘Excavation work at the Clean Plate cafe has now been completed and we can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found. ‘Mary’s family have been updated and is continuing to receive support from family liaison officers.’ Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden expressed his condolences to Mary’s family. He said: ‘Everybody working on this is disappointed that we did not find Mary, allowing her family finally to lay Mary to rest after over 50 years was absolutely the most important reason for this excavation. ‘Our thoughts are with Mary’s family, who’s continued dignity over recent week and over many years before has been absolutely humbling. ‘I am now confident that Mary is not buried in the cellar of the cafe, and I hope that eliminating this location will bring some small comfort to her family.’ Mary’s family said they are ‘still very sad’ that her body was not recovered, but continue to ‘hold out some hope that one day Mary will be found’. They thanked Gloucestershire Constabulary, the TV production team who spotted the potential lead, the excavation team, the cafe owners and the people of Gloucestershire for their work and support. In a statement, they told Sky News: ‘We are still very sad that Mary has not been found. ‘We were hoping to get final closure on her disappearance so that we could put her to rest. We have been open-minded throughout this process and we now know the cafe can be ruled out. ‘We can however hold out some hope that one day Mary will be found. ‘Mary was a strong-willed, happy-go-lucky teenager dearly loved by her parents and two brothers. She enjoyed life and was just coming into her own when her life was tragically cut short.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

The submarine sent to sink Stephen Lawrence's killers: How police used bugged golf carts, an undercover 'taxi driver' and even a Royal Navy sub to eavesdrop on the men they suspected had murdered him

Lurking discreetly somewhere off the north-eastern coast of Scotland, a Royal Navy submarine waits to receive top-secret signals and relay them to the mainland. Ordinarily, operators in its cramped radio room might be listening out for vessels from Russia's mighty Baltic Fleet ploughing through the North Sea. But the 'intercepts'...
Violent Crimesalloaadvertiser.com

Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck – post-mortem

A post-mortem has found Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck, police said. Marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on March 3. A major police investigation was launched and her body was found a week later...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Pakistan police ‘ignored pleas for protection’ from UK woman murdered in Lahore

A UK resident murdered in Pakistan apparently repeatedly asked the police for protection, following death threats she received from a suspect.Mayra Zulfiqar, a law graduate who lived in London, was found dead in a rented flat in Pakistan early on Monday with bullet wounds to her neck and arm, a post mortem revealed on Wednesday.The 24-year-old moved to the city of Lahore in Pakistan two months ago after travelling to the country for a wedding.Four men, two of them suspects, are thought to have broken into her flat early on Monday morning following a dispute and several death threats.It is...