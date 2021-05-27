No remains found in 1968 UK case linked to late serial killer West

The family of a missing teenager suspected of being a victim of serial killer Fred West have said they are ‘very sad’ that her body was not recovered when police dug up the café where she worked. Mary Bastholm, 15, who was last seen alive in January 1968, worked as a waitress at the Pop-In café, which was located at the same site the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street, Gloucester. Serial killer West, who died in prison in 1995 while awaiting trial accused of 12 murders of women and girls, knew Mary and was a known customer of the cafe. Gloucestershire Police began excavation work at the café earlier this month after receiving information from a production company making a documentary that human remains could be buried in the cellar. Forensic archaeologists identified a number of structural anomalies down there, including six voids in the floor which warranted further exploration. But in an update on Thursday, a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: ‘Excavation work at the Clean Plate cafe has now been completed and we can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found. ‘Mary’s family have been updated and is continuing to receive support from family liaison officers.’ Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden expressed his condolences to Mary’s family. He said: ‘Everybody working on this is disappointed that we did not find Mary, allowing her family finally to lay Mary to rest after over 50 years was absolutely the most important reason for this excavation. ‘Our thoughts are with Mary’s family, who’s continued dignity over recent week and over many years before has been absolutely humbling. ‘I am now confident that Mary is not buried in the cellar of the cafe, and I hope that eliminating this location will bring some small comfort to her family.’ Mary’s family said they are ‘still very sad’ that her body was not recovered, but continue to ‘hold out some hope that one day Mary will be found’. They thanked Gloucestershire Constabulary, the TV production team who spotted the potential lead, the excavation team, the cafe owners and the people of Gloucestershire for their work and support. In a statement, they told Sky News: ‘We are still very sad that Mary has not been found. ‘We were hoping to get final closure on her disappearance so that we could put her to rest. We have been open-minded throughout this process and we now know the cafe can be ruled out. ‘We can however hold out some hope that one day Mary will be found. ‘Mary was a strong-willed, happy-go-lucky teenager dearly loved by her parents and two brothers. She enjoyed life and was just coming into her own when her life was tragically cut short.