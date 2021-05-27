Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Exterminating Angel by Thomas Adès: a guide to the opera’s music and storyline

classical-music.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish composer Thomas Adès’s opera The Exterminating Angel features an English libretto by Tom Cairns. It is based on the the 1962 film of the same name, directed by the surrealist filmmaker Luis Buñuel (El Ángel Exterminador). Jointly commissioned by several opera houses, the opera received its premiere performance at the Salzburg Festival in the summer of 2016. UK and US premieres followed in 2017, with Cairns serving as director and Adès himself conducting in the pit.

www.classical-music.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Buñuel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Opera Houses#Guide#English#British#El Ngel#Bbc Proms#Bbc Radio#Exterminating Angel#Premiere#Thrilling#Salzburg Festival#Mirga Graz Inyte#1960s Barcelona#Tyla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAoperawire.com

Los Angeles Opera Announces Casting Update for ‘Oedipus Rex’

The Los Angeles Opera has announced that Stephen Fry has joined the cast of “Oedipus Rex.”. Per a press release, Fry, a notable English actor, broadcaster, comedian, director, and writer best known for his work in such films as “Gosford Park,” “V for Vendetta,” “Wilde,” and “Chariots of Fire,” will record audio for the role of the Narrator at Abbey Road Studios in London for both the digital release of the production and the live, in-person performance.
Movieshollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Bill Morrison’s latest film combines opera music with archival film

Photo: Let me come in, directed by Bill Morrison, repurposes forgotten footage from 1928’s Pawns of Passion. Photo courtesy of TCM / Provided by press rep with permission. Bill Morrison, the acclaimed filmmaker, has built a career out of reinterpreting archival footage that has been lost and forgotten for decades. He has brought his artistry to such projects as The Miners’ Hymns, The Great Flood and Dawson City: Frozen Time. His latest is a short film called Let me come in, which recently played the TCM Classic Film Festival.
Las Vegas, NVoneedm.com

A Guide to Electronic Dance Music Festivals in the UK

Electronic Dance Music festivals are growing in popularity across the globe. They offer a variety of new and old DJs to play at each event, as well as thousands of visitors from around the world. The biggest Electronic Dance Music Festival is held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada. This article will discuss electronic dance music festivals in the UK, including details on who holds them, when they are held, and some of the most popular ones happening now.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces ‘Yannick: An Artist’s Journey’ Documentary

(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has announced the premiere of “Yannick: An Artist’s Journey.”. The new documentary by Oscar nominated filmmaker Susan Froemke tells the story of Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s path to becoming the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director. The film follows Nézet-Séguin on his journey from...
Entertainmentclassical-music.com

Jess Gillam to present live on-stage broadcast of Radio 3’s This Classical Life

Saxophonist Jess Gillam became Radio 3’s youngest ever presenter in 2019 with her weekly show This Classical Life. In a first for the station, she will be bringing her programme to a live audience, joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra. The live broadcast will be hosted at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and will feature guest performances from drummer and TV and film composer Ollie Howell, soprano Soraya Mafi, former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks and cellist and vocalist Ayanna Witter-Johnson.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer Sally Beamish's World Premiere of "Distans"

Sally Beamish recently talked with The Violin Channel about her new work. "My first idea was to draw on the folk music of three countries: Sweden (Martin Fröst), The Netherlands (Janine Jansen), and Scotland (my adopted homeland for thirty years)," Sally told The Violin Channel. "I had heard Martin playing folk music, plus his album 'Roots,' which explores many different genres of music.
WorldTelegraph

Anoushka Shankar, Royal Festival Hall, review: an unexpectedly emotional return to the South Bank

In April 2020, Anoushka Shankar was due to host a star-studded concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall to mark the centenary of the birth of her father, the sitar legend Ravi. She would have been joined by the British musician and composer Nitin Sawhney, George Harrison’s widow Olivia, and a host of Indian classical musicians. The concert would also have seen Shankar perform on stage with her half-sister, the singer Norah Jones, for the first time.
Rock Musiclondonjazznews.com

Tom Ollendorff – (‘A Song For You’, debut album on Fresh Sounds)

Guitarist Tom Ollendorff’s debut album is out on Barcelona’s Fresh Sounds label. As John Fordham writes in this feature to mark the release: “Ollendorff’s musicianship has already taken him all over continental Europe, and into collaborations with innovators including New York drummer/composer Ari Hoenig and American saxophonist Bill McHenry, but the UK trio behind this fine album has taken pole position in his musical life since he moved to London from Cardiff in 2016.”
Musicsfcv.org

The Proms Return: Summer’s Oldest, Biggest Festival Goes Live

First in the world to “stream” concerts of a big classical-music festival on the radio, for almost a century now, the BBC Proms will have its 127th season live again, after a pandemic-forced 2020 season of recorded music only. From July 30 through Sept. 11, once again live broadcasts will...
MusicSlipped Disc

Quasthoff makes comeback in Berlin theme at the Edinburgh Festival

This summer’s programme has just been rolled out and here’s what first caught our eye:. Thomas Quasthoff features in three performances across the Festival, appearing in Ariadne auf Naxos as the Major Domo, leading three of Germany’s leading jazz performers for an intimate evening of vocal classics and hosting two public masterclasses with outstanding young singers to demonstrate everything that goes into an exceptional performance.
MusicThe Guardian

Edinburgh international festival returns with music-heavy lineup

After a year away because of Covid-19, the Edinburgh international festival is returning with a music-heavy lineup for 2021. Although the festival’s usual raft of live theatre and dance productions have been limited by the pandemic, there will still be more than 170 performance events, including concerts from artists such as Damon Albarn, Laura Mvula, and the London Symphony Orchestra directed by Simon Rattle.
Theater & DanceMorning Sun

Metropolitan Opera leans on podcast for weekend streams

The Metropolitan Opera Theatre's "Aria Code: The Operas Behind the Podcast" week closes with three streaming productions: Last year's performance of George and Ira Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess" on Friday, June 4; a 2014 rendering of Verdi's "Macbeth" on Saturday, June 5; and Philip Glass' "Akhnaten" from 2019 on Sunday, June 6. All 7:30 p.m. via metopera.org.
MusicSlipped Disc

One opera singer pops up in BBC’s defence

The Guardian has published a letter from 18 arts people, objecting to a report that the BBC’s outgoing TV arts chief Jan Younghusband was consistently negative about classical music and opera. The only opera signatory is a soprano who has occasional slots as a TV presenter. Her husband has also...