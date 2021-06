Johnson & Johnson has lost its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over a $2 billion verdict against it, in a case involving its talc products. New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson has lost its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over a $2 billion verdict against it, in a case involving its talc products. The nation’s highest court made no comment as it rejected the appeal, leaving in place the verdict in favor of women who claimed they developed ovarian cancer from using Johnson & Johnson’s products. A Missouri jury had found that the company’s talc products contained asbestos and asbestos-laced talc can cause ovarian cancer. The company disputed both of those points; its baby powder is no longer sold in the U.S. and Canada, although it remains on the market elsewhere. Johnson & Johnson still faces thousands of talc lawsuits.