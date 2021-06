(Clarinda) -- Following the U.S. Census last year, Page County officials are preparing for the required examination of district lines for county office. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors approved a resolution appointing three members to the redistricting commission. As required by law, the county is required to examine the supervisors' districts and balance them based on population each time a new Census is conducted. Iowa Code states that the majority party members of the board are allowed to appoint a majority of the members of the commission, while the minority party appoints the other members. Page County GOP Co-Chair Loren Johnson told the board the party had a few names in mind for the appointment.