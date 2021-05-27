Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tempur Sealy provides upbeat sales outlook as orders have accelerated

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tempur Sealy International Inc. provided an upbeat second-quarter sales outlook on Thursday, as orders have accelerated since the end of March. The mattress seller now expects sales to rise 60% above the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, while the current FactSet sales consensus of $1.07 billion implies 48% growth. The company said the improved outlook is a result of growth in demand for Tempur-Pedic products in the U.S., which are higher margin than the company's average. Separately, the company anno7unced an agreement to buy U.K.-based bed retailer for £340 million ($482 million). Tempur Sealy's stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has rallied 36.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.7%.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#Stock Trading#S P 500#Mattress Company#Factset#Anno7unced#Demand#Premarket Trading#Tempur Pedic Products#U K Based Bed Retailer#Spx#March#Changed#Bed#Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For American Superconductor

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 02. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for American Superconductor's Q4 earnings. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also...
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Abbott stock down on reduced 2021 earnings outlook

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that it is cutting its earnings outlook for the year amid reduced demand for COVID-19 diagnostics. The news sent ABT shares down more than 8% to $106.91 apiece by midday trading today. MassDevice‘s MedTech 100 Index, which includes stocks of the world’s largest medical device companies, was down slightly.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Abbott adjusts financial outlook, citing lower demand for COVID-19 tests

Shares of Abbott fell 2.3% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the diagnostics company updated its financial outlook for 2021, citing declining demand for its COVID-19 tests. Abbott said it now expects earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.95 and adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50. The company in April said it projected EPS of at least $3.74 and adjusted EPS of at least $5.00 for the full year. There are a number of reasons why COVID-19 testing volume is declining in the U.S., including increasing vaccination rates and recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that told vaccinated Americans they do not need to get tested if they are exposed to someone infected with the virus. Abbott has developed 12 COVID-19 tests, which generated $2.2 billion in the first quarter of the year. Abbott's stock is up 6.5% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
MarketsNASDAQ

Zoom Video (ZM) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Video collaboration platform provider Zoom Video (ZM) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Zoom shares have been punished considerably over the past six months, falling as much as 52% to a recent low of $273 since the stock reached its all-time high of $588.84 last October 19.
StocksBusiness Insider

RIV Capital A earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

RIV Capital A will be reporting earnings from the last quarter on June 3. Wall Street analysts expect RIV Capital A will report losses per share of CAD 0.020. Go here to watch RIV Capital A stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. RIV Capital A will report earnings from...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

HP Enterprise Swings to Profit on 11% Higher Revenue

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report, the major provider of IT equipment and services, swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 11% higher revenue. The figures largely exceeded the estimates of Wall Street analysts. GAAP profit in the fiscal-third-quarter outlook came up short of expectations. For...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Zoom shares rise as company raises earnings outlook ahead of hybrid workplace

Shares of Zoom Video Communications rose about 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company topped Wall Street estimates with year-over-year first-quarter revenue growth of 191% to $956.2 million, up from $328.2 million during the same period in 2020. "This top-line result exceeded the high end of our guidance of...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cloudera's stock soars after deal to be bought for 24.4% premium by CD&R, KKR

Shares of Cloudera Inc. soared 24.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the data management and analytics software company disclosed a deal to be acquired for $16 a share in cash by funds advised by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. The per-share bid represents a 24.4% premium to Friday's closing price of $12.86, and with 291.4 million shares outstanding, would value Cloudera at about $4.7 billion. Cloudera said the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021. The Wall Street Journal had reported on Monday that a deal for Cloudera to be acquired by CD&R and KKR was near. Cloudera's stock has lost 7.6% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth reports wider-than-expected loss, but stock gains

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, even after the Canada-based cannabis company reported a wider-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss and revenue that rose less than forecast. The net loss for the quarter to March 31 narrowed to C$700.0 million ($581.5 million), or $1.85 a share, from loss of $1.30 billion, or $3.72 a share, in the same period a year ago. The FactSet consensus for net losses per share was 25 cents. Net revenue rose 37.6% to C$148.4 million ($123.3 million), below the FactSet consensus of C$151.4 million, as total net cannabis revenue...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Old National, First Midwest to merger in a deal valuing First Midwest at $2.5 billion

Indiana-based bank Old National Bancorp and Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorp announced Tuesday a "merger of equals" deal with a total market value of $6.5 billion. Under terms of the deal, First Midwest shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National shares for each First Midwest share they own. Based on Friday's closing prices, that values First Midwest shares at $21.60 each, a 3.2% premium. First Midwest would have a market capitalization of $2.47 billion at that price. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in late 2021 or early 2022, First Midwest shareholders are expected to represent about 44% of the combined company. The banks expect the deal to boost Old National net earnings per share by 22% and increase First Midwest EPS by 35%. The banks' stocks were still inactive in premarket trading. Year to date, Old National shares rose 15.0% through Friday and First Midwest shares rallied 31.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.9%.
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Boeing stock rallies to pace the Dow's early gainers, after Cowen turns bullish

Shaers of Boeing Co. rallied 2.0%, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's premarket gainers, after Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr turned bullish on the aerospace and defense giant, citing improving air traffic and a brighter outlook regarding regulatory oversight. Von Rumohr raised his rating on Boeing to outperform, after being at market perform since January 2020, while boosting her price target to $290 from $240. Von Rumohr said "fast improving air traffic" is bolstering demand for Boeing aircraft, and while lingering oversight from the Federal Aviation Administration and the timing of approval of Boeing's MAX planes in China will limit the upside to 2021 financial results, he believes the outlook for the next three years is brighter. He said Boeing's second-quarter results could "miss" expectations, given the China approval delay, but he doesn't believe it's in the U.S. or China's interest to hold trade hostage, so he doesn't see the situation as a long-term overhang. The stock's implied price gain would add about 32 points to the Dow's price, while Dow futures gained 251 points, or 0.7%.
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Pembina Pipeline to buy Inter Pipeline in a deal valuing Inter at C$8.3 billion

The U.S.-listed shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. dropped 2.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Canada-based pipeline services company announced an agreement to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd. in deal that values Inter at C$8.3 billion ($6.9 billion). Under terms of the deal, Inter shareholders will receive 0.5 Pembina shares for each Inter share they own, which based on Monday's closing prices values Inter shares at $19.45 each, a 6.3% premium. The company expects cost synergies of C$150 million to C$200 million a year, while the combined company is expected to generate C$1.1 billion to C$1.4 billion in adjusted cash flow. Pembina's U.S.-listed shares have run up 36.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Nio says semiconductor shortages weighed on May deliveries

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said May deliveries rose 95% year-over-year to 6,711 vehicles. It said delivery was adversely impacted for several days due to the volatility of semiconductor supply and certain logistical adjustments. Based on the current production and delivery plan, Nio said it will be able to accelerate the delivery in June to make up for the delays from May as it reiterated the delivery guidance of 21,000 to 22,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2021. XPeng , another Chinese electric vehicle maker, said it delivered a total of 5,686 vehicles in May, representing a 483% increase.
BusinessZacks.com

Buy Beaten-Down Lululemon Stock Before Q1 Earnings?

LULU - Free Report) ahead of its first quarter FY21 earnings release to help investors decide if they should consider buying the slumping athleisure stock. Wall Street has seemingly shaken off the inflation worries for the moment, with the Nasdaq trading above its 50-day moving average and the S&P 500 back within touching distance of its records. Clearly, investors need to stay vigilant about rising prices and what the Fed might do in response. But even if rates rise, yields could remain historically low, which likely extends TINA investing.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Monday.com sets terms for IPO, which would value company at more than $6 billion

Monday.com Ltd. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Israel-based software company could be valued at up to $6.12 billion. The company disclosed that it is offering 3.7 million share in the IPO, which is expected to price between $125 and $140 a share, to raise up to $518.0 million. The company is expected to have 43.7 million ordinary shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MNDY." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co. and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $152.2 million on revenue of $161.1 million in 2020, after a loss of $91.6 million on revenue of $78.1 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 11.3% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.8%.