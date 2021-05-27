Cancel
Wave Wave – Coming Down (feat. Marigo Bay)

By Nick White
edmsauce.com
 5 days ago

German house music specialist Wave Wave delivers his phenomenal new single ‘Coming Down’ on a burst of beautiful, melancholic vibes. Featuring the inspired vocals of Marigo Bay, the record brings tender piano chords and tasty electronic rhythms, blending the producer’s trademark deep house sound with unforgettable pop hooks. A compelling tune to keep close to yourself, out now on Robin Schulz’ label Mentalo Music.

Robin Schulz
