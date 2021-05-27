Wave Wave – Coming Down (feat. Marigo Bay)

In selector’s circles, Saeed Younan‘s name is one that commands due respect. The Iraqi-born DJ has built a world-class career as one of dance music’s most beloved producers over the course of more than two decades in the game. Younan knows its not all glitz and glamour though—he’s endured both prosperity and hardships, from fleeing a conflict-torn region, eventually landing in the U.S. in the early 80s, to rising through the dance music ranks well before EDM become a global, multi-billion dollar industry. Younan would eventually sharpen his chops behind the decks through the discovery of hip-hop, which would eventually give way to club culture, and thus, his introduction to house music. From there, the rest is history. Though now, after years on the scene, Younan has delivered his debut full-length debut artist album, Morph, with the intention of celebrating his narrative as both an artist, and a person. The record carries on the multicultural passage that has helped shaped Younan’s signature tribal, percussive sound, and, as Younan himself puts it, “You could say I have morphed from a wide-eyed DJ traveling the world to a seasoned musician with a story to tell.” Morph is that story.