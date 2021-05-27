fluorescent green circular platform by höweler + yoon to float on pennsylvanian river
Coming in 2022, on the schuylkill river in philadelphia, pennsylvania, ‘floatlab’ by höweler + yoon, will emerge as a ring-shaped floating platform that invites people to engage directly with the river. located along the bartram garden’s southern shoreline, the fluorescent green structure will take shape as a sloping ramp reconnecting locals and visitors with their natural surroundings; they can wander atop the river, but also there are spots where they ‘sink’ under the water surface having an eye-level view of the waterline.www.designboom.com