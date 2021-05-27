Cancel
fluorescent green circular platform by höweler + yoon to float on pennsylvanian river

designboom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing in 2022, on the schuylkill river in philadelphia, pennsylvania, ‘floatlab’ by höweler + yoon, will emerge as a ring-shaped floating platform that invites people to engage directly with the river. located along the bartram garden’s southern shoreline, the fluorescent green structure will take shape as a sloping ramp reconnecting locals and visitors with their natural surroundings; they can wander atop the river, but also there are spots where they ‘sink’ under the water surface having an eye-level view of the waterline.

www.designboom.com
#Pennsylvanian#Naval Architecture#Green River#Surface Water#Garden Design#Architecture Design#Design Museum#William Penn Foundation#Institute Of Museum#Knight Foundation#Water Samples#Architectural Design#Painting Classes#Project#Educational Functions#Walking#Techniques#Marine Engineering#Urban Development#Floatlab Architects
