Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers push for fixes to no-fault auto law as impacted families protest at the Capitol

By Michael Martin
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuaxF_0aD9qFl100

Democratic lawmakers held a virtual press conference Wednesday morning to urge support for the passage of two bills currently in the State Legislature that they say would prevent certain fee schedule changes within the no-fault auto reform law, which is set to go into effect in July.

The fee schedule that is particularly concerning for lawmakers and advocates alike is the cuts to reimbursement percentages that insurance companies would be required to pay towards post-acute, in-home care.

As of July 1, 2021, once the law goes into effect, insurance companies will only reimburse rehabilitation providers at 55% of what the providers were charging in January of 2019.

"These rehabilitation centers, most of which are local small businesses, will not survive a 50% pay cut. Some are already reporting that they plan to lay off their staff and close their doors on June 30, giving pink slips to frontline care providers and throwing the vulnerable, gravely injured accident victims they care for into complete disarray," said Rep. Julie Rogers (D–Kalamazoo) in Wednesday's press conference.

"This issue is simply too serious to ignore any longer. It's a crisis."

Representative Rogers, along with Rep. Brenda Carter (D–Pontiac), and Rep. Donna Lasinski (D–Scio Township), urged their fellow lawmakers to take action on two bills already in the legislature House Bill 4486 and Senate Bill 314 .

“Insurers are fighting every step of the way to avoid paying for care promised in auto insurance policies. That means premiums we paid for, we are getting less than what we were offered," Representative Carter said Tuesday.

"In fact, the situation is so dire that unless we take legislative action, thousands of vulnerable auto accident victims will lose the care they need to thrive, and in many cases to survive.”

RELATED

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement about the bills currently sitting in the legislature, in part, “The historic auto insurance reform is working. Rates are dropping. For the first time in seven years, Michigan is not the most expensive place in the country for auto insurance. We certainly must care for the most vulnerable among us, and we will look at taking up additional reforms that may be necessary when plan goes fully into effect in July.”

But according to The Zebra, a website that compares insurance rates from across the country, in their 2021 State of Insurance report comparing insurance rates in every state, that while Michiganders insurance rates dropped nearly 18%, we are still the most expensive state in the country.

Following Wednesday's press conference, Rep. Donna Lasinski met with several advocates present outside the House chambers inside the Capitol, telling them that she is committed to getting the situation resolved.

We reached out to the Insurance Alliance of Michigan to get their take on Wednesday's press conference and the ongoing efforts surrounding SB 314 and HB 4486.

Erin McDonough, executive director of the alliance, said in a statement, "The reforms passed by the Legislature to fix Michigan’s broken, outdated auto no-fault system are working. The reforms are lowering rates for drivers across the state, bringing more competition into Michigan and encouraging tens of thousands of people to get car insurance again because they can finally afford it—all while ensuring drivers with unlimited, lifetime medical benefits can still receive care. Sadly, special interests are resorting to scare tactics and using misinformation in an attempt to protect their golden goose and preserve their ability to overcharge and price gouge Michigan consumers. We urge the Legislature to stay the course and let these reforms keep working.”

RELATED

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shirkey
Person
Brenda Carter
Person
Julie Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Insurance Industry#Insurance Premiums#Democratic Lawmakers#Legislative Action#State Laws#The State Legislature#Pontiac#House#Senate#Democrats#The Zebra#State Of Insurance#Sb#No Fault Reform Laws#No Fault Reforms#No Fault Auto#Auto Insurance Policies#Law#Protest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas Statefox26houston.com

Hundreds protest 'Heartbeat Bill' abortion law at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of protesters rallied at the Capitol in opposition of Governor Greg Abbott signing Senate Bill 8 into law. SB 8, also known as the Heartbeat Bill, prohibits abortion once a heartbeat is detected before many women realize they are pregnant. "This is before many people even...
Lansing, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Lawmakers push for auto insurance law reform

LANSING, Mich. — Democratic lawmakers held a conference Wednesday morning to discuss the auto insurance law that will go into effect in Michigan on July 1. The law allows drivers to lower their premiums by reducing the amount they'd be reimbursed for medical care, if injured in an accident. However, many caregivers and lawmakers say those involved in accidents could lose critical care needed for rehabilitation.
Congress & CourtsWNEM

State lawmakers working to reform firework laws

The bangs and booms of fireworks will certainly be present across mid-Michigan this Memorial Day holiday weekend. State law allows fireworks the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. “They’re a part of Michigan for like the summers and stuff,” said Pedro Estrello, resident. “I do it a...
New Castle, DEdelawarepublic.org

Lawmakers seek to create auto renewal protections for consumers

Legislation that would protect Delawareans in contracts with businesses that include an automatic renewal is heard in a Senate committee. The bill presented by State Sen. Nicole Poore (D-New Castle) in the Senate Banking, Business and Insurance Committee would provide consumers with protections from automatic renewal provisions. The legislation seeks...
Kansas City, MO939theeagle.com

Lawmakers pass bill limiting “defund the police” push

A local state representative has his doubts about moving funding away from police departments. Cole County Republican Rep. Rudy Veit says he has both defended and prosecuted civil rights cases in his career as a lawyer. “It creates more, in my mind, opportunity for misuse than what we have now,...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

The Republican governor of Texas has threatened to defund his state’s legislature after state Democratic lawmakers effectively blocked passage of a sweeping elections bill that advocates have warned will significantly undermine voting rights in the state."I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature," Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter on Monday. “Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned.”After midnight on Sunday, following the end of the state’s legislative session, Governor Abbott issued a statement reiterating his suppressive measure as a “must-pass emergency” item, which he will...
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
U.S. PoliticsWNEM

Lawmakers push proposal to help failing students advance

Lawmakers are pushing a proposal to adjust Michigan’s third-grade reading law so that failing students can advance without being held back. Nearly 27,000 families are getting a letter telling them their third grader may be held back for being more than a grade level behind on reading. State Sen. Ken...
Congress & CourtsPen City Current

Lawmakers dropped the ball in not fixing recount law

The chambers of the Iowa Senate and the Iowa House of Representatives are silent after a busy 2021 session. Lawmakers teed up bills that addressed a wide assortment of problems, real or imagined. They decided against an increase in tax revenues for the three state universities. They took away authority...
Congress & CourtsNew Castle News

Senate leaders resisting push for vote on statute of limitations fix

Adult survivors of child sex abuse are pledging to return to the state Capitol on Monday to keep up the pressure on Senate Republican leaders, who so far have declined to hold a final vote on legislation that would allow them to sue their abusers and organizations like the Catholic Church that covered up for child predators.
Congress & CourtsDaily Review

Tax overhaul legislation advances

The Louisiana Senate’s tax policy committee on Monday advanced three key pieces of a complex income tax overhaul. The bills collectively call for changing the state constitution to eliminate major tax breaks while lowing the income tax rates, resulting in what supporters hope is a simplified system more conducive to economic growth.
Oklahoma City, OKNorman Transcript

Lawmakers push for override of veto on pharmacy bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — The author of a measure aimed at improving pharmacy access and making prescription drug pricing more transparent said he’d love to have the opportunity to attempt to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent veto in the final weeks of session. But even though state Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada,...
Congress & Courts9&10 News

House Republicans Push Back on Mask Mandate in Capitol

Republicans in Congress are pushing back on rules that require them to keep wearing a mask on the House floor. They released a statement saying that the mask mandate “hinders the ability of the House to properly and effectively conduct the people’s business.”. Democrats who control the House disagree. They...