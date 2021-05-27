Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheboygan, WI

Multiple construction projects taking place in Sheboygan

By Adriana Mendez
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVMRB_0aD9qBE700

Construction is in full swing in the City of Sheboygan. About 100 crews are working on seven different construction projects across the city.

On 7th and Bell, crews are working on replacing a 100-year-old sanitary sewage line, an improvement project city officials said is much needed.

"If the sewer collapsed, all the houses on this block, their basements, could be backed up with sewage. And we don’t like to see that, that's a big inconvenience for the homeowner," said Jason Blasiola , Superintendent of Operations.

Over on Georgia Avenue, from 8th to 14th streets, crews are working on replacing lead water pipes, fixing storm sewers, and sidewalk repairs. It's a project that will take months to complete.

"This should be done hopefully by Labor Day weekend," said David Biebel, Director of Public Works.

At the corner of 14th Street and Georgia Avenue, the city will be installing traffic signals, in an effort to improve safety out on the roads.

"Because of a new apartment complex and increased traffic demand and flow, to make that crossing safer for residents," said Biebel.

Officials are asking for patience from residents and for drivers to obey the road closed signs and slow down in construction zones.

"We ask for their patience, understanding, and let us do our jobs so everyone can go home safely at the end of the day," said Biebel

Officials said the best way to stay up to date on projects is through the city's website or following them on their social media accounts.

To follow the City of Sheboygan Department of Public Works Facebook page, click here.

To view the seven different construction projects in Sheboygan, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Sheboygan, WI
Traffic
Sheboygan, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Road Construction#Home Construction#Home Repairs#Road Traffic#Bell#Director Of Public Works#Biebel Officials#Sheboygan Department#Sidewalk Repairs#Crews#Storm Sewers#Lead Water Pipes#Georgia Avenue#14th Streets#Traffic Signals#Superintendent#Line#Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Construction
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Sheboygan County, WIwhbl.com

NEW LANES OF HIGHWAY 23 NOW CARRYING TRAFFIC

As work continues to complete the expansion of Highway 23 to four lanes between Plymouth and Fond du Lac, traffic in Sheboygan County has been switched onto the new lanes, while the original lanes are being readied for repaving. While 23 will remain open to traffic, the DOT advises drivers...
Sheboygan, WIwhbl.com

SOUTH SIDE CONSTRUCTION OBSTRUCTION

Motorists on Sheboygan’s south side will be dealing with a major detour next week as Indiana Avenue will be closed at its intersection with South 10th Street. City Engineer Kevin Jump reports that this is part of the ongoing construction on Georgia Avenue, and involves sanitary and storm sewer repairs, sidewalk improvements and new asphalt paving. Indiana Avenue traffic will be detoured using South 8th Street, Penn Avenue and South 14th Street.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Statewhbl.com

Aerial Patrols to Enhance I-43 Speed Enforcement In Sheboygan County

(WHBL) – If you thought that traffic on I-43 has been, shall we say “brisk” lately, you’re not the only one to notice, and today the Wisconsin State Patrol will be using a computerized airborne observation system called VASCAR to spot speeders along with aggressive and reckless drivers. The federally-funded...
Sheboygan, WIb93radio.com

CITY ADMINISTRATOR TODD WOLF: CHANGE IS COMING

(This is the third and final in a series of articles concerning problems and liabilities found in accounting within the City of Sheboygan) When consultant firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP was first commissioned to study the City of Sheboygan’s Human Resources and Finance Departments in 2019, current City Administrator Todd Wolf started to do what he calls a “deep-dive”. He saw that there were improvements to be made in those departments, and then kept going. And when problems arose in accounting for pre-1985 hours pooled for sick leave and performance credits in the Fire and Police Departments, he again called on CLA as an independent set of eyes to look further, leading to a conclusion that unless problems were addressed and changes made, the City would be vulnerable to fraud, and to financial and reputational risks. And as a black-belt certified in Lean Six Sigma with the personal mantra of “Change is Coming’, Wolf was ready for the task. Some of those changes are already in place. But not all will be immediate.
Random Lake, WIBiz Times

Construction commencing on new Random Lake subdivision

The Village of Random Lake in Sheboygan County will be getting a new 53-lot subdivision featuring a mix of condominiums and single-family homes. The village and developer Scholler Development LLC in late April reached an agreement for the creation of the Woodland View subdivision, according to a news release. It will be developed on lands along Ortho Drive, south of where it meets Lake Breeze Lane.
Sheboygan, WIpleasantviewrealty.com

925 N 26th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081, USA

CUTE and COZY 3 bedroom cape cod in the city of Sheboygan on a quiet dead end street. Private fenced in yard with a large paver patio perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with a large loft style bedroom above. Downstairs has the potential to be finished and plumbed for a second bathroom. Come give this home some TLC and make it yours! Won’t last long!
Sheboygan, WIpleasantviewrealty.com

1614 Main Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53083, USA

Have you been on the hunt for a FOUR bedroom and TWO full bathroom home in the heart of Sheboygan? If so, you’ve finally found it! This lovely two-story home has great curb appeal with a newly rebuilt front porch in 2016. Enter the front door into the living room area that opens up to the formal dining room and enjoy two main level bedrooms, a full bathroom and a bright, cheery kitchen! The upper level of the home offers two more bedrooms, a 2nd full bathroom with new tile shower and a bonus space that would work great as a home office or a family room. The outdoor space is amazing with an incredible backyard and mature trees. Paved off street parking. This home is close to schools, shopping and other amenities!
Sheboygan County, WIseehafernews.com

Two Sheboygan County Events Expected to Impact Manitowoc County Economy

There are two nationally televised events making their way to Sheboygan County this summer, but those events will be affecting the economy throughout Eastern Wisconsin. One of those events is the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America, which has Kwik Trip as the presenting sponsor, and Kenosha-based Jockey International was recently named as the title sponsor. We spoke with Mary Lou Haen, the Marketing Director at Road America, who explained that even without that event, they are responsible for a large amount of tourism in the area.
Sheboygan County, WIplymouth-review.com

Sheboygan County COVID-19 Data Summary

The number of vaccines administered to Sheboygan County residents has declined by 59.4% compared to peak rates. The most recently reported week of May 2 recorded 3,736 doses given, compared to a peak of 9,204 doses the week of April 4. 43% of county residents have received at least one dose as of Tuesday. A target of 60% vaccinated with […]
Sheboygan, WIseehafernews.com

Rockline Expands Operations in Sheboygan

Sheboygan’s Rockline Industries Inc. has announced that they are expanding. The family-owned wet wipe manufacturer said the $19.7 million project will create 54 new jobs is being supported by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The WEDC is contributing up to $380,000 in state income tax credits over the next three...