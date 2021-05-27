Cancel
Augusta, GA

Greater Augusta Arts Council to Receive $20,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

 14 days ago

The Greater Augusta Arts Council has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support Second Saturday Art Walk. This project will activate the Augusta Sculpture Trail and provide new and exciting public art activities in downtown Augusta. The Greater Augusta Arts Council’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.

