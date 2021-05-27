Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

At the Movies: ‘Hope in the Holy Land’ Is Pleasantly, Surprisingly Well-Balanced

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.sanclementetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Movies#Important People#The Sc Times#Insider#Oc#Christians#Israelis#Palestinians#Jewish#Zionism#Holy Land#Hope#Palestine#Community#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Movies
Related
ReligionThrive Global

Land and Riches Of Wellness: Rika Zarai

Ancient literature and folklore has foretold of those ancient cities. They are those cities, where treasures lay. They are the cities of legendary feats. Then, of course, they are the cities of Biblical prophesy. They are the stories, which foretell of certain times. These are the times, which will bring to light the manifestation of Heaven’s dominion! Prophesies of victory and what has been ordained. As it is written, so shall it be!
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Religious freedom essential to achieving peace in the Holy Land

Last week, I was installed as the Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem. On my first day in this new job, I did not expect my main concern to be whether my family got home safely. My family had travelled from my hometown in Galilee to St. George’s Cathedral in Jerusalem for the service. As anyone who has opened a newspaper could have guessed, the backdrop for this celebration was the worst intercommunal violence in a generation.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Yo, Twitter, You See Khamenei’s Call to Purify the Holy Land from Jews?

This won’t take long – as long as it takes to embed two tweets by the supreme leader, yada yada, Khamenei, on May 24. It is probably a whole lot more violent and vile than most tweets, but somehow the folks who run the service believe it’s OK to advocate the murder of Jews, as long as you call it “the contamination of the usurpers.”
Middle EastWhittier Daily News

Distorting the Holy Land: Letters

While Gazan women and children die under Israel’s bombardment at the usual 20-to-1 casualty rate vis-a-vis civilian Israelis, Susan Shelley in her May 16 column finds remarkable only Hamas’ suppression of women’s freedom. Had she read a May 6 AP report, she’d have learned that the Hamas government chastised the offending cop for abusing a woman reporter lacking a hijab. What a distraction from confronting Israel’s latest slaughter as Washington issues polite objections and keeps shoveling $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel.
Worldlareviewofbooks.org

Coexistences in the Holy Land

THE LYNCHING OF a man thought to be “Arab” in Bat Yam on May 12 shocked the world. For the enraged Israeli Jewish mob that pummeled the driver live on Israeli television, Arabs do not belong in a Jewish state. Across the country, a crisis of “coexistence” is said to have exploded into view amid scenes of desecrated religious buildings, burned shops, and violated homes. But what kind of coexistence is this and in what kind of nation? Palestine has not always been the territory of an ethnoreligious nationalist state. The modern struggle that today so starkly separates Arabs and Jews began in the 19th century when European Zionists dreamed of establishing an exclusively Jewish state in Palestine, which was then part of the pluralist Ottoman Empire.
Religionglobalministries.org

NCC Statement on the Violence in the Holy Land and Hopes for a Lasting Peace

NCC Statement on the Violence in the Holy Land and Hopes for a Lasting Peace. in the day of my distress. answer me speedily in the day when I call. The Land called Holy by Jews, Christians, and Muslims is once again the scene of armed hostilities, protests, and fighting. In response to a peaceful protest against the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and the displacement of Palestinians from their homes, this time from the Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, Israel’s hostile actions have led to an all-out conflagration. The fact that the initial response took place during Ramadan, and inside the Muslim community’s holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, was certain to inflame. This situation again causes us to cry out: “So now, O Lord our God, save us [we] pray you” (2 Kings 19:19, NRSV).
Religionglobalministries.org

WCC invites churches to online global prayer for the Holy Land

WCC invites churches to online global prayer for the Holy Land. The World Council of Churches (WCC) executive committee is inviting the ecumenical fellowship and all people of good will to join in a live-streamed prayer for the Holy Land on 20 May at 16:30 CET.The World Council of Churches (WCC) executive committee is inviting the ecumenical fellowship and all people of good will to join in a live-streamed prayer for the Holy Land on Thursday, May 20 at 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time/8:30 am Pacific.
Religionfranciscanmedia.org

Pope appeals for peace in Holy Land, says death of children ‘unacceptable’

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The injury and death of so many innocent people, especially children, caused by escalating violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip is “terrible and unacceptable,” putting the area at risk of sinking into “a spiral of death and destruction,” Pope Francis said. The pope launched an...
Springdale, ARnwaonline.com

Bold And Hopeful, Artists' Works Mesh Well For Natural State

"If I had to name my personal collection of works that are on display, I'd call it 'Wanderlust,' owing to the concepts of escapism and wanderlust that have inspired me particularly over the past year. But it's really not fair to ascribe that title to the others, or to the group," says artist Aaron Bleidt. He's talking about an exhibit that's opening Sunday at Natural State Rock & Republic, the 6.5-acre property formerly known as Magnolia Gardens, in downtown Springdale.
Religionnetny.tv

Holy Land in Conflict as Israel Begins New Airstrike Campaign

New Israeli airstrikes hit near the offices of the United Nation’s Palestinian Refugee Agency and the Islamic University. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says at least 212 people have been killed and more than 1,400 wounded since the fighting began. Israeli Defense Forces says rockets have killed 10 people, including two children, in the past week. Israel also says that it intercepted a UAV, a drone, that was seen approaching the border between Gaza and Israel.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: Holy, holy, holy

The first Sunday after Pentecost is called Trinity Sunday by many denominations. The 1826 hymn “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty!” describes the Trinity simply as “God in three persons.” The concept of God as three distinct persons — the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit — is easy to state but more difficult to understand.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

No Man’s Land review – well-meaning drama about US-Mexico relations

Just north of the border between the United States and Mexico, the Greer family – patriarch Bill (Frank Grillo), mom Monica (Andie MacDowell), and grown sons Lucas (Alex MacNicoll) and Jackson (Jake Allyn) – work the land as ranchers. They raise cattle, ride horses and, being red-blooded Texan types, play sports – in Jackson’s case well enough that he’s got a chance to go pro as a baseball player. They also spend the odd evening riding the range with a vigilante militia group, rounding up immigrants who may have crossed the border illegally, to “help” the border patrols. On one such night, Jackson joins his dad and big brother, even though they try to keep him out of this sort of thing so he can get out of Dodge and become a sports hero – and what do you know, the dumb lug ends up shooting and killing a boy (Alessio Valentini) just a little younger than himself. In the back no less.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Song of Solomon Cant.2:8-10; quote by Henry Winkler

The voice of my beloved! behold, he cometh leaping upon the mountains, skipping upon the hills. My beloved is like a roe or a young hart: behold, he standeth behind our wall, he looketh forth at the windows, shewing himself through the lattice. My beloved spake, and said unto me,...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

The War of the Gargantuas (1966): A surprisingly influential Kaiju movie

Ishirō Honda’s The War of the Gargantuas is a fun giant monster (or Kaiju) film, but it makes one thing absolutely clear: If you have giant humanoids attacking people, buildings, and each other, they will look way more like drunken monsters. I’m not sure how to break this down into a neat formula, but you’ll have to trust me. Yes, The War of the Gargantuas inevitably seems like a silly movie, but it would be hard to sell a story like this as serious. Right?
Moviesfangirlish.com

‘Blue Miracle’ Movie Review: “Hope Never Dies”

Blue Miracle is that movie that touches your heart and all the right fibers to give you hope, to teach you that family is always there and that sometimes things that seem the most impossible can happen. After our exclusive interview with Miguel Ángel García, it’s time to review this incredible film.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Tyger’: Behind Tangerine Dream’s William Blake-Inspired Visions

Primarily because its detractors believe Steve Jolliffe’s vocals ruined their customary all-instrumental brilliance, Tangerine Dream’s prog-rock opus Cyclone, from 1978, is often cited as their most contentious release. However, while highly regarded, vocal-free LPs such as Force Majeure and Tangram soon came along, TD frontman Edgar Froese still harbored a desire to assimilate singing into his innovative electronic band’s oeuvre. In the end, almost a decade elapsed before Tangerine Dream again chanced their arm and cut a disc featuring a prominent vocalist; when they did, the record they made, 1987’s Tyger, was scarcely an average rock or pop album.