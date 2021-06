Apple has put up a special event page for the WWDC 2021 keynote. Users can tune in to watch the keynote at 10:00am PDT on June 7. This stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) or an AirPlay 2–capable device with the latest Apple TV software. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).