'memphis: 40 years of kitsch and elegance' exhibition at vitra design museum
Until january 23, 2022, the vitra design museum gallery presents ‘memphis: 40 years of kitsch and elegance’. the exhibition celebrates the fortieth anniversary of the memphis group’s foundation through its creations, presenting furniture, lamps, bowls, drawings, sketches, and photographs that give insight into its playful universe. exhibits include works by members such as ettore sottsass, michele de lucchi, martine bedin, michael graves, barbara radice, peter shire, nathalie du pasquier, and shiro kuramata.www.designboom.com