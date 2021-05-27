'memphis: 40 years of kitsch and elegance' exhibition at vitra design museum

As COVID-19 declines and vaccination rates rise across much of North America and Europe, we are ready to explore the world again and find creative inspiration outside of our own four walls. We've tracked down the top museum exhibitions and openings from around the world this summer to help inspire your next intellectually stimulating getaway. From the spectacular collections of the legendary Emperor Napoleon and Empress Joséphine Bonaparte to the highly anticipated opening of Los Angeles' Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, you'll want to keep tabs on these exciting new exhibits, and if you're lucky enough, see them for yourself.