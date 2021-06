The City of Hoboken is implementing an organic lawn care program at Church Square Park and Elysian Park, in partnership with the Friends of Elysian Park and Friends of Church Square Park. The focus is on improving lawns by building soil health and increasing coverage of resilient grass species. Newly seeded lawn areas at Church Square Park, Elysian Park, and 7th & Jackson Park will remain fenced off for several weeks while the seed mix germinates and new grass begins to grow. Please obey park signage to stay out of newly seeded lawn areas.