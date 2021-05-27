Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Palestinians never wanted peace (letter to the editor)

By Allen Aigen
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The prominent opinion piece on May 23: “Americans must look honestly at the Middle East” belies its title. Yes, if Americans have more concerns about what is happening in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank than they have for Yemen or for Eritrea, then they should look into the history of the conflict, understand the reasons for the behavior on either side, and then see if any of their own actions will help to stop the violence. The article by Will Bunch is fairer than many, but still relies heavily on Palestinian propaganda, and simply accepts the Gazan actions as appropriate response to Israeli actions. A telling point is his use of the term “the Nakba in 1948.”

www.silive.com
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Gaza War#Palestinian Violence#Israeli Citizens#Americans#Goliath#Blm#Jews#Palestinians Peace#Palestinian Propaganda#Israeli Actions#Yemen#Opinion#Bombs#Eritrea#Second Class Citizens#Appropriate Response#Deaths#White Neighborhoods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Future Meretz Arab Minister Frej Openly Hopes & Predicts Palestinian State to Be Established by Post-Bennett Government

Meretz MK Issawi Frej, an Israeli-Arab politician and accountant who has served two stints in the Knesset, is likely going to be appointed Minister of Regional Cooperation in the Bennett-Lapid government which may or may not come to life on Tuesday or Wednesday. On Monday night, Frej was hosted by right-wing Channel 20 host Yaara Zered who at one point was a campaign spokesperson for the Likud party.
U.S. PoliticsNew Pittsburgh Courier

Why does the U. S. support the murder of Palestinians?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—As of this writing, more than 200 Palestinians and 10 Israelis have been killed in the conflict in Gaza. A few days before the conflict began, the Biden Administration approved a $735 million weapons sale to Israel. With this power waning, Israel’s scandal-plagued prime minister is likely to say that Israel needs weapons to defend itself against Hamas. But the imbalance in the casualties suggests that Israel is more likely to have been the aggressor than the victim.
ReligionVice

Why I Disagree with My Jewish Family About Israel's Politics

This article originally appeared on VICE Belgium. For over 70 years, the Israel-Palestine conflict has been a topic people often tip-toe around for fear of causing upset. Many older Jewish people have traditionally seen Israel as a safe haven – somewhere they can spend their lives without fear of discrimination. Today, many young Jewish people are attempting to reconcile close familial ties to the country with the ongoing conflict in Palestine, navigating complexities that have arisen because of their families’ pro-Israel stance.
Middle Eastpsuvanguard.com

We have a moral duty to stand in solidarity with Palestine

If you’ve been watching international news lately, chances are you’ve caught a glimpse of what’s happening in the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem and the West Bank. We’ve seen video of Palestinians in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah having their homes taken from them by Israeli settlers; over a hundred Palestinian worshippers injured in an Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque; and a lopsided fight between the Israeli military and Hamas that ended with at least 12 Israelis killed by Hamas rockets and civil unrest, and 232 Palestinians killed in Gaza and the West Bank by Israeli security forces and airstrikes, as of May 17.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Blinken’s visit to Jerusalem underlines contention regarding the Palestinians and Iran

If body language is any indicator, then last week’s meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not go as well as they intended during their joint press conference. While they openly discussed issues pertaining to Gaza and the Palestinians, it is without a doubt that in their earlier private meeting, they discussed the issue of Iran as well.
Middle EastFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: It's not just Hamas

The horrific events of the past several weeks in Israel and Palestine have many people paying attention. Sadly, only when violence and war erupt, do we seem to notice. It’s easy to point the finger at Hamas and cite the refrain that Israel has the right to defend itself. This view suggests that Israel is the only victim and does not consider the enormous pain and suffering brought upon the Palestinians by 50-plus years of occupation.
Worldwvgazettemail.com

Jeremy Brannon: Should the US continue to aid Israel? (Opinion)

I became aware of the government of Israel’s human rights abuses against Palestinians in 2010. Around that time, Israel was still using white phosphorus on Palestinian crowds. Before that, like many West Virginians, I thought the conflict was purely a Jews vs. Muslims thing. It’s not. Israel demolishes the homes...
Middle EastThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Israel oppresses Palestinians

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict represents the continuation of the 1948 Israeli policy to eliminate Palestinians from their historic homeland. Arabs call this policy Nakba (“catastrophe” in Arabic). In 1948, the United Nations authorized the formation of the states of Palestine and Israel from a territory controlled by Britain since World War...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Errant attacks on Israel show need for education

The May 23 edition of The Buffalo News had two essays notable for their misdirected attacks on Israel. A May 23 letter writer condemned Israel’s alleged “take-over of mostly ancient Palestinian lands” and urged people to “educate themselves about Israel’s violations of international law” and “Israel’s apartheid regime and colonization of Palestine.” Perhaps the most charitable response is to advise the writer to take her own advice and educate herself.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Ashkenazi Returns from Egypt: The Circle of Peace is Expanding; But Palestinian Authority Incitement is an Obstacle

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi returned late Sunday afternoon from Cairo, where he met with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at Tahrir Palace, the official guest house of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. Ashkenazi expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s historic role in the breakthrough for peace between Israel and...
Middle EastPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: Hundreds of Gazans died, but Israel’s defenders are changing the subject

To the editor: Yossi Klein Halevi’s cynical solution to Israel’s perceived image problem requires three basic presumptions: The Palestinians are naturally deceptive and unable to negotiate in good faith; they are led by a cabal of merciless Islamists (Hamas) and irredeemable toadies (the Palestinian Authority); and the rest of the world — particularly the Islamic world — are antisemites waiting for the chance to encircle and destroy Israel.
Middle EastPosted by
Syracuse.com

Stop US funding for Israel’s war against Palestinians (Your Letters)

If it weren’t for the outcry of the global community, Israel would continue to slaughter the Palestinian people. Israel has stopped the bombing for now, yet we are still occupied. It still has control of everything but the air Palestinians breathe. Gaza will rebuild only to be bombed by Israel again next year or sooner. As a Palestinian American, I now expect Israel to bomb Palestinians every Ramadan. What a sad reality this has become for many Palestinians living outside of Palestine: We watch in horror as our family members get shredded to pieces.
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Jews express solidarity with Palestinians (Your Letters)

We are on the brink of a terrifying full-scale war in Palestine and Israel, with Israel bombing Gaza and Hamas firing rockets into Israel. As Jews we stand in solidarity with our Palestinian sisters, brothers and kindreds by demanding that Congress stop funding Israel’s aggression. While we also condemn the rockets fired at Israeli civilians, this is not a “conflict” between equal parties; there are massive discrepancies of power — military, economic and political — between the Israeli government and the Palestinians.
Middle EastPosted by
Syracuse.com

Why doesn’t Israel have a Marshall Plan for the Palestinians? (Your Letters)

Thanks to the financial and political contributions from Jewish and other people from all over the world, Israel is a success story economically with thriving industries in the technical and medical fields. Militarily, Israel continues to have an upper hand in the Middle East, but is it doing anything that will truly put it on a path where it can enjoy the benefits of regional stability and peace? Despite all its strengths, it continues to deal with the passions and hostilities spawned from its dominance in a way that is ultimately contrary to its own interests.