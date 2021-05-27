Palestinians never wanted peace (letter to the editor)

The prominent opinion piece on May 23: “Americans must look honestly at the Middle East” belies its title. Yes, if Americans have more concerns about what is happening in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank than they have for Yemen or for Eritrea, then they should look into the history of the conflict, understand the reasons for the behavior on either side, and then see if any of their own actions will help to stop the violence. The article by Will Bunch is fairer than many, but still relies heavily on Palestinian propaganda, and simply accepts the Gazan actions as appropriate response to Israeli actions. A telling point is his use of the term “the Nakba in 1948.”