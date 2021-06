STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 3-alarm fire that caused a vacant home to collapse was caught on camera by Devon Walton, who was working nearby when the blaze ignited. The blaze at 255 Howard Ave. started just after 6 a.m. and was brought under control two hours later at 8:20 a.m., according to an FDNY spokesperson on scene. Thirty-three engines and 140 firefighters responded and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.