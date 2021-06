If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. I have this sub and like it a lot. I have it in the kitchen next to my sliding glass door to the back deck and Patio. I use an old receiver with A/B switching and run the sub with bookshelf speakers in the kitchen and then carry out to the back deck to add some awesome low end to my patio speakers. The wifi feature is really great for my setup! Just need an outdoor outlet for sub power...Enjoy!