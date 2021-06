MINNEAPOLIS - It’s hard to ever be disappointed with a split on the road in the NHL Playoffs, and the Minnesota Wild head home to take on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 Thursday night with the series tied 1-1. But the Wild played one of its best games of the season Tuesday night, only to leave the ice after losing 3-1. The Golden Knights are riding a hot goaltender in Marc-Andre Fleury. He made 34 saves, and many of them were point blank scoring chances.