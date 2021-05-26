newsbreak-logo
Increasing the Lifespan & Reliability of Electronic Components

By Editorial Policy
kioskmarketplace.com
 5 days ago

Heat is both a by-product and one of the greatest enemies of electrical and electronic components. If an electrical enclosure is properly cooled, the components within can have a long and useful life. Without proper cooling, however, the sensitive equipment contained within these enclosures can be subject to damaging heat and humidity which will cause system failures and early malfunctions. This whitepaper explains how to increase the efficiency and reliability of electronics, and ensure that self-service kiosks are working properly to satisfy the needs of customers.

