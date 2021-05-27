Cancel
How I Got Here, episode 66 - David Armstrong and Sebastian Kaatz of HolidayPirates

By PhocusWire
phocuswire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow I Got Here is a weekly podcast from PhocusWire and Mozio, getting the inside stories behind innovation and startups in travel and transportation. Originally a content site, HolidayPirates quickly morphed into a large listings service for discounted air tickets, as told by Armstrong and Kaatz to PhocusWire's Kevin May and David Litwak of Mozio.

www.phocuswire.com
