Kings Pulse: Richaun Holmes Overview and Pending Free Agency

By Bryant West
kingsherald.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichaun Holmes had a career year in the 2020-21 season, finishing with 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game on 63.7% shooting and 79.4% from the line. He was one of the Kings few successful defensive players and arguably the lone consistent big man on the roster. And one of General Manager Monte McNair's biggest offseason puzzles is to figure out how to retain Holmes—or, at least avoid seeing another starter level player walk for nothing.

kingsherald.com
