Kings Pulse: Richaun Holmes Overview and Pending Free Agency

Following a 120-111 loss to the Boston Celtics on the 28th of April head coach James Borrego was asked post-game by Buzz Beat Podcast host Richie Randall about the Charlotte Hornets center rotation. Borrego said “We’ve got to rebound the ball, we’ve struggled… Going back three years now, to rebound from that position (Center)…This is where we’re at Richie, just trying to piece it together brother”. The phrase “Piecing together” is an apt description for what Borrego has been forced to do over his Charlotte tenure, the options at his disposal over three seasons have been limited to Bismack Biyombo, Willy Hernangomez, Frank Kaminsky, Cody Zeller, Vernon Carey and Nick Richards.