This Is the Best Beach in Your State, According to Yelp

With Memorial Day weekend upon us, COVID restrictions easing more each day, and more people getting vaccinated, many people across the U.S. are planning on hitting the beach this weekend to kick off the unofficial beginning of summer. If you're one of them, we know the perfect spot to send you to. Best Life partnered with Yelp to find the best beach—or lake/waterfront area in places where beaches weren't applicable—in your state. The popular review site identified each state's options in the beaches category and then ranked those spots based on several factors, including user ratings. (All beaches, parks, and lakes on this list were identified as being open on Yelp as of May 21, 2021.) Read on to discover the best beach in your state and other top spots across the country.

1

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVXuO_0aD9pFnE00
Nicki K. on Yelp

Beach: Gulf Shores Beach

City: Gulf Shores

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "It's a great place for families or people without kids because there are so many options! Plenty of condo, hotel, and Aribnb's to stay at on the beach too. We can't wait to go back!" —Amanda S.

2

Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLRtU_0aD9pFnE00
Jordan S. on Yelp

Beach: Bishop's Beach

City: Homer

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "A beautiful beach! It's fun to come here and beach comb/look for goodies. It's also a great place to come and take pictures/family pictures." —Katherine S.

3

Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tJHK_0aD9pFnE00
Dawn F. on Yelp

Beach: Rotary Park Beach & Playground

City: Lake Havasu City

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "This is a fantastic part of Havasu. There are beaches to kayak, walkways to stroll through, playgrounds to enjoy, along with ramadas and ball fields. There is something for everyone and every age." —Kristen D.

4

Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyFrR_0aD9pFnE00
KG B. on Yelp

Beach: Harrison Hot Spring Beach

City: Hot Spring

Yelp rating: 3.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Quiet resort town with plenty to see and do for the day. Several restaurants are within walking distance." —Alanna S.

5

California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MdNd_0aD9pFnE00
Marina. A on Yelp

Beach: Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

City: Carmel

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "The park is full of countless waterfronts that you can access if you look hard enough for a route/path down! Plenty of coves and beaches!" —Abou K.

6

Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21F5pk_0aD9pFnE00
Eddie D. on Yelp

Beach: Aurora Reservoir

City: Aurora

Yelp rating: 3.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "This place is as beautiful as it is amazing—beach, swimming, paddle boarding, food courts, volleyball covered seating, archery, scuba diving, public restrooms, hiking trails biking trails … open all seasons in the sunny state of Colorado!" —Jay P.

7

Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0Jds_0aD9pFnE00
Tabitha M. on. Yelp

Beach: Bluff Point State Park

City: Groton

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Nice 3 mile loop trail with access to beach and forest. Easy to find and easy highway access." —Kathy T.

8

Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFpMt_0aD9pFnE00
Heng L. on Yelp

Beach: Fenwick Island State Park

City: Fenwick Island

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "You really can't beat $10 for parking (if you're out of state) and access to a beautiful beach." —K.L.

9

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xu5Hl_0aD9pFnE00
Rachel M. on Yelp

Beach: Pass-A-Grille Beach

City: St. Pete Beach

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "We were looking for a place to take the kids for a quick getaway and boy, am I glad this was recommended by my niece. Beautiful, clean water, easy access to the beach and not overly crowded." —Sharlott L.

10

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdzZD_0aD9pFnE00
Sharon M. on Yelp

Beach: Driftwood Beach

City: Jekyll Island

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Gorgeous spot! So worth the trip. Beautiful beach with giant trees." —Dawn C.

11

Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9hjh_0aD9pFnE00
Ash S. on Yelp

Beach: Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

City: Kamuela

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Beautiful turquoise waters and large sandy beach. Great for families. Awesome boogie boarding beach." —Judy O.

12

Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtJIv_0aD9pFnE00
Alan B. on Yelp

Beach: Coeur D'Alene City Park And Beach

City: Coeur d'Alene

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Nice little beach, nice boardwalk, nice statues, nice place." —Gayl B.

13

Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20V7vp_0aD9pFnE00
Pat C. on Yelp

Beach: Foster Avenue Beach

City: Chicago

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Chicago is really an awesome place to live with all these beautiful beaches. [Has] all the facilities to have a great time with friends and family." —Harish V.

14

Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uDG2_0aD9pFnE00
Laura C. on Yelp

Beach: Indiana Dunes State Park

City: Chesterton

Yelp rating: 4 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "I felt completely safe walking along the beach by myself. The view was [a] breathtaking cotton candy color (a soft baby pink and blue color)." —Stephanie A.

15

Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kny1u_0aD9pFnE00
Jessica P. on Yelp

Beach: Sugar Bottom Recreation Area

City: Solon

Yelp rating: 4 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "The beach area was spacious—lots of room to spread out on the sand. The beach also has a couple of good shady spots, which is helpful on a hot day." —Jessica P.

16

Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xoj8O_0aD9pFnE00
Andren M. on Yelp

Beach: Wyandotte County Lake Park

City: Kansas City

Yelp rating: 4 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "I love this place—historic, beautiful water views, [and] a lot of quiet time. Low-key—just a refreshing place to be." —Angel V.

17

Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTRcC_0aD9pFnE00
Bianca C. on Yelp

Beach: Pennyrile State Park Beach

City: Dawson Springs

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "The beach area was the main reason why we decided to check this place out. It has nice white sand and a volleyball court." —Bianca C.

18

Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPuqQ_0aD9pFnE00
James S. on Yelp

Beach: Rutherford Beach

City: Creole

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "One of the last places that you can drive up on the beach and camp for free. It is rarely packed except sometimes on the weekend but you get a lot of daytime visitors and they leave and the nighttime camping is peaceful and quiet." —James S.

19

Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFzIx_0aD9pFnE00
Cindy G. on Yelp

Beach: Eastern Promenade

City: Portland

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "This is undoubtedly the best to just walk and breathe in the fresh air. Not only that but you learn about history." —Lana H.

20

Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vGT5_0aD9pFnE00
Sari Marissa G. on Yelp

Beach: Assateague Island National Seashore

City: Berlin

Yelp rating: 4.5 out 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "This place is a must-see if you are in the area! We went on multiple days and each experience was very different." —Kris H.

21

Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEiqB_0aD9pFnE00
Jeff B. on Yelp

Beach: Race Point Beach

City: Provincetown

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Yet another gorgeous Cape Cod beach, this is a wonderful place to relax and enjoy a summer day." —Eric D.

22

Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTm77_0aD9pFnE00
Leila R. on Yelp

Beach: Ludington State Park

City: Ludington

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Beautiful state park!! The beach is right there as soon as you drive in, but if you go to the left, it looks like there's some pretty nice campgrounds." —Greta S.

23

Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7xfj_0aD9pFnE00
Alfred G. O. on Yelp

Beach: Big Marine Park

City: Marine on St. Croix

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "What a cool park. And it's right next to the lake. I brought my kids for a little fun and they didn't want to leave. Worth the drive for sure." —Bill P.

24

Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KP08Q_0aD9pFnE00
SL B. on Yelp

Beach: Bay St. Louis Beach

City: Bay St. Louis

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "No matter if it's hot or cold outside, I love coming to the beach in Bay St. Louis! It's pet friendly too. That's a plus for me and my family." —Michelle Q.

25

Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384epO_0aD9pFnE00
Alicia G. on Yelp

Beach: Fugitive Beach

City: Rolla

Yelp rating: 3.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Great environment! This is definitely a family friendly area that anyone of all ages can enjoy. They have slides, cliff jumping, inflatables, and a great concession stand. It's definitely a hidden gem in the middle of nowhere!" —Jocelyn W.

26

Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xH4Rt_0aD9pFnE00
Nidhi T. on Yelp

Beach: Whitefish City Beach

City: Whitefish

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Great time here. Quiet beach with a beautiful scenic backdrop. Also, they have rentals for kayaks and paddle boards, which I highly recommend." —Steve B.

27

Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvMGe_0aD9pFnE00
Joe Y. on Yelp

Beach: Lake McConaughy

City: North Ogallala

Yelp rating: 4 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "The lake is huge, beautiful and as blue as you'll get in these parts. You can see through the water quite a bit and it's a sand beach, which is much nicer than the mud beaches closer to Lincoln and Omaha." —Stephanie H.

28

Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyQ31_0aD9pFnE00
Cathy C. on Yelp

Beach: Secret Cove

City: Incline Village

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "SO beautiful. Water is turquoise and crystal clear. It's the prettiest juxtaposition of green trees, clear blue waters, snow-capped mountains, and boulders in the water." —Priya G.

29

New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wP6ZR_0aD9pFnE00
Lynn R. on Yelp.

Beach: Wallis Sands State Beach

City: Rye

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Great beach. Not too busy. Easily accessible and has everything you need: bathrooms, showers, food, shops, etc." —Emily P.

30

New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JUQC_0aD9pFnE00
Denise Z. on Yelp

Beach: Long Beach Island

City: Surf City

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "I'm a local and still love this area! I find it a privilege to live so close to a beautiful oasis." —Denise Z.

31

New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFGuv_0aD9pFnE00
Tingley Beach on Yelp

Beach: Tingley Beach

City: Albuquerque

Yelp rating: 4 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "This is my son's favorite spot to go and feed the ducks. I love the benches under the trees to sit and relax and take time to ponder." —Jaime C.

32

New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Av2nf_0aD9pFnE00
Sandy L. on Yelp

Beach: Wilkeson Pointe Park

City: Buffalo

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Gorgeous spot in Buffalo for walking or biking. Can't believe I missed out on this spot for so many years! Perfect spot to enjoy the waterfront or picnic." —Sandy L.

33

North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJS1L_0aD9pFnE00
Bruce K. on Yelp

Beach: Sunset Beach

City: Sunset Beach

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "You'll find clean, silky, fine, soft sand to bury your toes. The waves break far out, so young children can wade into the water quite a distance. That and the ample tidal pools make this a perfect family beach." —Angela K.

34

North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jwfl8_0aD9pFnE00
Shutterstock

Beach: Harmon Lake

City: Mandan

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "This lake is really pretty and definitely worth a visit." —Dang L.

35

Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOO7q_0aD9pFnE00
Steve A. on Yelp

Beach: Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach

City: Fairport Harbor

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "I wanted to find somewhere nice, clean, and not crowded. This was it and I'm so glad." —Debbie K.

36

Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eepGW_0aD9pFnE00
Stephen S. on Yelp

Beach: Lake Hefner

City: Oklahoma City

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Lake Hefner is such a beautiful place right within our city. I very much enjoy their bike riding trail, which goes all the way around the lake, a little over 9 miles." —Christy S.

37

Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ke7wr_0aD9pFnE00
MyAnne K. on Yelp

Beach: Cannon Beach

City: Cannon Beach

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "One of the most beautiful beaches I've ever seen. We didn't have any plans to visit while in Portland, but with some mild convincing from our friends we made an impulse drive an hour and a half away and it was the most pleasant surprise." —Mary N.

38

Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfl2c_0aD9pFnE00
Jeff F. on Yelp

Beach: Presque Isle State Park

City: Erie

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Listen, guys, I grew up in Erie and essentially grew up going to the beach. It is no secret Presque Isle is just the best ever!" —Rachel C.

39

Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKdWI_0aD9pFnE00
Geoff B. on Yelp

Beach: Second Beach/Sachuest Beach

City: Middletown

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "My family has been coming to this beach forever—as other reviewers have said, it's one of the best in Rhode Island, plus they have the best waves of all the beaches on Aquidneck Island." —Morgan C.

40

South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qm2LA_0aD9pFnE00
Mark L. on Yelp

Beach: Folly Beach

City: Folly Beach

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Dotted with cute houses, local eateries, and a fairly laid back crowd, Folly Beach is my kind of a beach town." —Brad B.

41

South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHjlR_0aD9pFnE00
Joe S. on Yelp

Beach: Lake Herman State Park

City: Madison

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "The park itself is large and features mature shade trees and areas of natural prairie. With all the outdoor things to do and being so close to Sioux Falls, this place is a must visit." —Joe S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uFYD_0aD9pFnE00
John C. on Yelp

Beach: Lock 3

City: Hendersonville

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "It has a great view of Old Hickory Lake, places to sit, and a place to swim in the warm weather." —John C.

43

Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5iBH_0aD9pFnE00
Paul D. on Yelp

Beach: Padre Island National Seashore

City: Corpus Christi

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Stunning and beautiful! Clean and has many conveniences for comfort. Spent an entire day frolicking in the water, playing in the sand, walking down the beach and just relaxing." —Lisa E.

44

Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxFHF_0aD9pFnE00
Abigail M. on Yelp

Beach: Rendezvous Beach Park

City: Laketown

Yelp rating: 3 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Bear Lake is my happy place. The sand, the crystal blue water, and friends. Rendezvous State Park is a great place to set up your E-Z Up and beach chairs for the day." —Abigail M.

45

Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZneVc_0aD9pFnE00
Craig F. on Yelp

Beach: North Beach Campground and Park

City: Burlington

Yelp rating: 3.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Easy. Breezy. Nice sandy beach. City takes care of it pretty well, as I visited it during high traffic time/summer." —Katherine L.

46

Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipp1l_0aD9pFnE00
George B. on Yelp

Beach: Chick's Beach

City: Virginia Beach

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "The perfect getaway beach in Virginia Beach. I love Chick's Beach. If you get there in the morning, it feels like a private beach." —Shawn B.

47

Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdmOv_0aD9pFnE00
Leah W. on Yelp

Beach: Ruby Beach

City: Forks

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "Gorgeous beach! Absolutely worth a stop, even if just a quick one. There's plenty to explore if you have more time, but it's wildly photogenic if you just want to swing by for a quick photograph." —Maria E.

48

West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMWMX_0aD9pFnE00
Carmen B. on Yelp

Beach: Ridenour Lake

City: Nitro

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "So beautiful and has a playground. Always nice to go fishing around the lake, catching them or not!" —Chelsey T.

49

Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYwir_0aD9pFnE00
Emily S. on Yelp

Beach: Atwater Park

City: Shorewood

Yelp rating: 4.5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "The blue waters, the sand, and the walkway into the lake are just everything you need from a park. Must visit in the Shorewood neighborhood." —Apurba B.

50

Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mmke5_0aD9pFnE00
Jaqueline T. on Yelp

Beach: Yellowstone Lake

City: Yellowstone National Park

Yelp rating: 5 out of 5

What people are saying on Yelp: "The lake shore at the visitor center was so serene. I highly recommend visiting it here. There were almost no people around." —Jaqueline T.

