May 31—West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, at the centre of a faceoff between the state government and the central government, retired on Monday and was appointed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee as her special advisor. The development came on a day the West Bengal government refused to relieve Bandopadhyay to serve with the Centre in New Delhi, calling the order in this regard "unprecedented" and "unilateral."