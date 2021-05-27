Rain likely Thursday and Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will pass to the south of here over the next 24 hours. This low will bring the likelihood of showers to the region beginning today and continuing into tomorrow morning. After the low exits to the east Friday, high pressure will build in from the north and sunshine will return by the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be quite cool over the next couple days with readings both today and tomorrow only topping off in the lower 50s. Milder air will begin to fill in for the holiday weekend with highs in the middle to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the low 70s by Memorial Day Monday. Sunshine is anticipated through the weekend.