‘Support the Brother’: Rick Ross Has a Message for the BAL Player Who Called J. Cole’s Basketball Career ‘Disrespectful’

By Jasmine Alyce
Atlanta Blackstar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Ross isn’t about to let anyone bad-mouth fellow rapper J. Cole for stepping outside of his art as a lyricist to try his hand at a new profession. The former prison guard came to the defense of his “Fitted Cap” collaborator after Cole’s fellow league athlete, AS Salé guard Terrell De Von Stoglin, raised concerns that the artist’s “disrespectful” presence on the Basketball Africa League’s (BAL) Rwanda Patriots Basketball Club means one less spot for a more deserving athlete.

atlantablackstar.com
