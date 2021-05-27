Soft Silky Sleep Masks
In order to promote healthy sleep and eliminate light interrupting one's rest, Halfmoon has launched a range of silky sleep masks. Available in a number of color combinations, including Dune/Fossil Grey, Indigo/Moonlight, Garnet/Moonlight, the product draws attention with an unforgettable luxurious texture that is bound to ensure comfort. All products by Halfmoon are crafted just outside of Vancouver, BC, and are designed with versatility in mind. Predominantly a yoga and meditation brand, the silky sleep masks are surely a deviation from the usual offerings but stress the importance of a good night's sleep in all self-care routines.www.trendhunter.com