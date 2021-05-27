Soft Silky Sleep Masks

"Do you have a bundle of joy or know someone that is due soon? Then you can sew them these adorable baby blocks that any newborn will love to play with. These are an easy sewing project that anyone can sew for a baby. It only takes about 20 minutes and some soft fabric you can use mink or felt or whatever your preference. I use Minky because it is sooo soft but yet has some texture to it, to help engage with baby. Plus you can sew these adorable blocks and give them as a gift at a baby shower or just because to a friend with a newborn. Start sewing today and have these soft baby blocks completed in no time at all! "