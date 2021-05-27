Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pullman, WA

Walter Martin Clark

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Martin Clark, 71, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Walter was born Aug. 31, 1949, in Altadena, Calif., to Walter and Carolyn (Shaver) Clark. He grew up in Riverside, Calif., where he graduated from high school. He received his bachelor’s degree from San Bernardino College, and later attended USC where he received his master’s degree. Walter married Janice Malca May 3, 1980, and together they made California their home.

dnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
State
California State
City
Palouse, WA
City
Endicott, WA
City
Riverside, WA
Pullman, WA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Endicott College#Wash#Calif#Master#Pullman Regional Hospital#San Bernardino College#Lilee#Victoria#Altadena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Don’t Dump! Donate! Extended!

Are you moving out soon? Or maybe spring cleaning? Well you’re in luck! The Office of Access & Opportunity here in Pullman has extended their collection of nonperishable, non-expired food and unused hygiene donations for the on-campus food pantry thru Friday, May 14th! We invite you all to contribute to sustainability on campus by donating your extra goods to the on campus food pantry. For questions please email or call at aea.front.desk@wsu.edu or (509) 335-1280.
Moscow, IDPosted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Cultivating a garden for all

A team of people has come together to ensure a community garden in Pullman is truly available to the entire community. By this fall, the Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm should have a completed 20-by-25-foot fully accessible garden plot for people who use wheelchairs or walkers. The board that...
Pullman, WAPosted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

No Pullman Lentil Festival this year

Without enough time to plan the National Lentil Festival this year, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce may instead try to organize a smaller events in August to welcome Washington State University students back to campus. Pullman Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marie Dymkoski discussed this during the chamber’s Pullman State...