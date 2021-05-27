Walter Martin Clark
Walter Martin Clark, 71, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Walter was born Aug. 31, 1949, in Altadena, Calif., to Walter and Carolyn (Shaver) Clark. He grew up in Riverside, Calif., where he graduated from high school. He received his bachelor’s degree from San Bernardino College, and later attended USC where he received his master’s degree. Walter married Janice Malca May 3, 1980, and together they made California their home.dnews.com