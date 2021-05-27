Walter Martin Clark

Are you moving out soon? Or maybe spring cleaning? Well you’re in luck! The Office of Access & Opportunity here in Pullman has extended their collection of nonperishable, non-expired food and unused hygiene donations for the on-campus food pantry thru Friday, May 14th! We invite you all to contribute to sustainability on campus by donating your extra goods to the on campus food pantry. For questions please email or call at aea.front.desk@wsu.edu or (509) 335-1280.