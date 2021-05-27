Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

eDreams Odigeo highlights subscriptions and vaccines as routes to better times

By Kevin May
phocuswire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDreams Odigeo ended its fiscal year with a 79% decrease in revenue to €111 million. The drop from €529 million from the previous 12-month period (April 2019 to March 2020) comes despite what the online travel agency group says is a strong position to "ride the industry tailwinds" as the market begins to recover.

www.phocuswire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscriptions#Travel Agency#Subscription Revenue#Subscription Service#Revenue Service#Service Revenue#Travel Products#Ebitda#Liligo#Flagship Brand Edreams#Profit#Company#Fiscal Year#Opodo#Market Share#Europe#Ou Product Offering#Ongoing Restrictions#Brand#Highlights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Travel
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Netflix
Related
MarketsPosted by
@growwithco

Total Addressable Market Calculation

When you’re starting a new business, calculating your total addressable market can help you determine your profit potential. Learn what TAM is and how to get started. You may believe in your new business or product idea, but it’s hard to know how many potential customers will be interested. Doing a total addressable market calculation can help you determine the growth potential for your new company.
Financial ReportsTravel Weekly

EDreams ODIGEO reports net full-year loss of €124m

Online travel group eDreams ODIGEO has reported a net loss of €124.2 million for the year to March 31 as the pandemic took its toll. It said trading for the year was “heavily impacted by travel restrictions” and revenues plunged by 79%. However, it said: “After a challenging year we...
Real EstateBirmingham Star

In these hard times, Jenika Ventures is discovering better

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): Rapid urbanization and a powerful economy are among the key drivers that have helped the real estate and development sectors grow significantly over a very long time in India. Real estate companies in India are confronting difficulties in remaining above water during the COVID-19...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

PAN Communications' NXT Stage Approach: Supporting Brands from Ideation Through IPO and Beyond

Program built to help marketers and PR pros better align impact-driven services to growth-focused opportunities. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced the reintroduction of NXT Stage, its unique communications approach that supports companies from early stage to IPO and beyond. Built off 25+ years of proven success with brands such as Definitive Healthcare, Citrix and Smartly.io, NXT Stage is about creating customized integrated programs that align to growth goals as business needs continue to evolve.
Career Development & AdviceTampa Bay News Wire

Time Management For Better Leadership

You might have seen people doing multiple things at a particular time, while others don’t even get to go along with one and are always rushing to complete the given task. Have you ever thought about why it is so? It’s not that they are more skilled or they have extra time to do those particular tasks. It’s only that they know how to manage their time in relation to their workload; they possess time management skills.
Cell Phonesappadvice.com

Subscription

Apple has just released iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to the public. You can download the software now by going to Settings > General > Software Update on an iPhone or iPad. – ‌Apple Card‌ can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group.
Food & Drinksharrisondaily.com

Berlin's nightclubbers sip their drinks, await better times

BERLIN (AP) — Battered by the pandemic, Berlin’s legendary nightclubs are starting to reopen. Sort of. Several of the German capital’s nightspots have managed a limited restart along with …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
EconomyCNBC

Degrowth: Is it time to live better with less?

The degrowth movement is seeking to directly challenge a central plank of global economic policy — that more is always better. Instead, to avoid future crises, advocates of degrowth say it is time to embrace a model that prioritizes social and ecological wellbeing. CNBC's Sam Meredith explains.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Digital Food Delivery Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Meituan Waimai ,GrubHub ,Delivery Hero ,Delivero

The global digital food delivery market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to Increasing digitization across the developing as well as developing countries. Digital food delivery provides delivery od food through the internet to the customer doorsteps, home, or office. The customers can avail of food from hundreds of cuisines and restaurants with the detailed pricing of each food. Right from selecting the preferred food online, up till payment of the order with a cashless transaction, it takes nearly no time and gets the delivery done directly into the doorstep with ease. Domino's is an example of a restaurant with its own digital ordering and delivery platform. Consumers can use the pizza maker's app to order in advance and pick up their food in the restaurant. They can use the same app to place an order for delivery via the Domino's team of drivers.
Marketsatlantanews.net

4K Ultra HD TVs Market Robust Growth; Margins To Expand | Samsung, SONY, LG, VIDEOCON

Global 4K Ultra HD TVs Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 4K Ultra HD TVs market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, 4K Ultra HD TVs market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Retailatlantanews.net

Digital Wallets Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Google ,Paypal Holdings ,Visa

Digital Wallets are referred as electronic based payment or internet that stores both financial value as well as personal identity related information in a computer or mobile. Digital Wallets market has high growth prospects due to demand of security by encrypting personal information for the real transactions. The major companies are adding more proven store-based retailing in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals for the digital payment application.
Marketsatoallinks.com

Strategize your business growth with advanced ICO and IDO Marketing Service

“The ICO and IDO marketing service are excellent fundraising models that scooped huge profits in the liquidity pool for $15 million which was collected by IDO and $14 million by ICO. The ICO and IDO platform implemented different marketing strategies such as combining liquidity, dual analysis, market research and transaction analysis that led to high growth with increased transaction volume for investors. Both ICO and IDO marketing techniques bring spectacular success for investor’s business growth in the future.”
SoftwareInfoworld

JFrog offers software distribution as a service

JFrog has unveiled the Private Distribution Network, an addition to its JFrog Distribution software release technology that allows enterprises to set up and manage the distribution of software updates. Now in a beta release stage and due for production release next quarter, the Private Distribution Network promises to accelerate software...
Middle Eastpymnts.com

SoftBank In Funding Talks With Dubai Cloud Kitchen Platform Kitopi

SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 is in talks to invest in Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi’s latest funding round, Reuters reported, citing sources. Earlier this year Kitopi teamed up with Bank of America for assistance in the funding round, a source told Reuters. The funding is anticipated to total $150 million to $200 million, which will be used for the company’s Southeast Asia expansion strategy.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Where Food...