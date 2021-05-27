eDreams Odigeo highlights subscriptions and vaccines as routes to better times

The global digital food delivery market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to Increasing digitization across the developing as well as developing countries. Digital food delivery provides delivery od food through the internet to the customer doorsteps, home, or office. The customers can avail of food from hundreds of cuisines and restaurants with the detailed pricing of each food. Right from selecting the preferred food online, up till payment of the order with a cashless transaction, it takes nearly no time and gets the delivery done directly into the doorstep with ease. Domino's is an example of a restaurant with its own digital ordering and delivery platform. Consumers can use the pizza maker's app to order in advance and pick up their food in the restaurant. They can use the same app to place an order for delivery via the Domino's team of drivers.