5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 May 2021

In the wake of recent ransomware attacks, AttackIQ helps customers and partners embrace proactive defense strategies to reduce their chances of breaches and attacks. Santa Clara, CA, May 20, 2021 – AttackIQ®, the leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, today announced the launch of AttackIQ Partner Academy, a central hub for the company’s resellers, distributors, systems integrators and consultants to learn about the latest advancements in the practice of a threat-informed defense. From cybersecurity experts and technical content to demos and thought leadership, channel sales engineers and representatives will have access to everything they need to help customers improve their cybersecurity posture and build stronger, more collaborative teams.