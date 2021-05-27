Cancel
5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 May 2021

channele2e.com
 5 days ago

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, May 27, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

www.channele2e.com
Softwarechannele2e.com

Podcast: Connectwise Partner Program for Cybersecurity Unveiled

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is Clint Maddox, chief revenue officer at ConnectWise. The conversation explores the new ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity — including key components, priorities and opportunities for technology solutions providers (TSPs) and MSPs that want to build cybersecurity business practices. We also explore...
Technologyaithority.com

Avast Launches New Business Hub for Channel Partners and Businesses

With increased cyberthreats for businesses and the new challenges posed by the pandemic, the Hub includes new Cloud Backup service to protect critical data and fight cyberthreats from one unified solution. Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy, announces the official launch of Avast Business Hub, a new...
Businesschannele2e.com

UCaaS Provider Cytracom Hires Tippett for MSP Partner Push

Cytracom has hired Datto and SnapAV veteran John Tippett as chief operating officer (COO). The move is part of a larger Cytracom strategy to further accelerate unified communications as a service (UCaaS) specifically designed for MSPs that support small business customers. Tippett joins Cytracom roughly one year after growth equity...
Santa Clara, CAdevops.com

AttackIQ Introduces New Partner Academy to Help Channel Partners Around the World Accelerate Adoption of Threat-Informed Defense Practice

In the wake of recent ransomware attacks, AttackIQ helps customers and partners embrace proactive defense strategies to reduce their chances of breaches and attacks. Santa Clara, CA, May 20, 2021 – AttackIQ®, the leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, today announced the launch of AttackIQ Partner Academy, a central hub for the company’s resellers, distributors, systems integrators and consultants to learn about the latest advancements in the practice of a threat-informed defense. From cybersecurity experts and technical content to demos and thought leadership, channel sales engineers and representatives will have access to everything they need to help customers improve their cybersecurity posture and build stronger, more collaborative teams.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Digital River Unveils Partner Integration Program

Global commerce solutions company Digital River has launched a new partner integration program, designed to help tech providers in the eCommerce sector connect their own integrations with Digital River’s Global Seller Services. The program “introduces a streamlined path for commerce and subscription partners to build integrations into their own platform,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Paragone Joins the Linkedin Marketing Partner Program

Paragone, a Perion company that provides an advanced, multi-channel advertising management platform, announces an integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. The integration empowers Paragone’s luxury customers with access to more insights, in order to optimize performance of their digital advertisements on LinkedIn, in combination with other social channels. For Paragone’s luxury brands, this integration will offer significant value with LinkedIn becoming an important advertising platform for “high consideration purchase” products.
Businesschannele2e.com

Vonage Revamps Partner Program for Strategic Growth

Cloud communications provider Vonage has introduced a redesigned channel partner program and a new partner experience portal as a part of the company’s strategic growth plan to accelerate channel efforts, according to a statement from the company. The Vonage Accelerate strategic growth initiative, launched in March 2021, aims to accelerate...
Businesschannelfutures.com

New Channel Chiefs at Forcepoint, Otava, PagerDuty Target Bigger Partner Share

Forcepoint, Otava and PagerDuty hired people to lead their channel partner sales. All three technology providers announced a new channel chief on Tuesday. Forcepoint, the cybersecurity provider, named Parag Patel its senior vice president of global channel sales. According to Forcepoint, Patel will oversee the company’s investments into its partner ecosystem. Patel said he will work to build “friction-free partnerships.”
Economynewbusinessethiopia.com

HotForex rewards partners with new RevShare+ program

HotForex, a global multi-asset broker, launches RevShare+, a new program designed to bring HotForex Partners specific rewards that are more generous than before. The new program helps HotForex partners to increase their earnings with an additional bonus every month. HotForex has been offering its partners withdrawable rewards from a legendary $2,000,000 prize pool for the past 10 years, according to the press statement from the company.
BusinessSFGate

M-Files Launches New Partner Program after Record Breaking Global Channel Sales Growth

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. M-Files, the intelligent information management company, today announced a new partner program on the heels of record-breaking global channel sales growth. The company unveiled new onboarding and training programs, coupled with four new certifications for channel partners that verify competencies and reinforce successful delivery of M-Files information management solutions for customers.
Technologymartechseries.com

OneAffiniti and Contentstack Partner to Deliver Content Marketing Capabilities for Global Channel Partners

Combination of Through-Channel Marketing and Agile headless CMS offers brands ability to expand beyond English-speaking markets globally. Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced a partnership with OneAffiniti, a provider of through-channel marketing solutions for the world’s largest technology brands and their 3,500 channel partners. As part of the partnership, OneAffiniti has integrated Contentstack into its proprietary Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platform to accelerate international growth.
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

AZA Partners with Videotel Digital to Launch Videotel Digital Association Partner Program

Videotel Digital today announced that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is the debut partner for their 2021 Association Partner Program. Videotel Digital’s Association Partnership Program commits a percentage of media player sales to benefit the AZA’s work and all of its conservation efforts. AZA members interested in making such purchases can use a dedicated page of the Videotel Digital website.
Businessmsspalert.com

MDR Security Company ActZero Unveils MSP, MSSP Partner Program

ActZero, a managed detection and response (MDR) platform provider, has announced the Summit partner program for MSPs, MSSPs and VARs. Summit enables ActZero partners to deliver MDR as a white-labeled service, the company said. That way, ActZero partners can use the company’s platform to help customers improve their security posture.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Ingram Micro unit to distribute Jumio selfie biometrics, KYC to channel partners

Jumio has reached a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro and its Emerging Business Group to market and deliver end-to-end biometric identity verification and remote know your customer (KYC) solutions to the giant IT supplier’s channel partners in the U.S. and Latin America. Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group was created in...
Economycomptia.org

Translating MSP Trends into MSP Opportunity

Many managed service providers (MSPs) not only survived 2020 and early 2021—they thrived, with the shift to remote work fueling the need for IT services and technology solutions during an uncertain period for many small and medium-sized businesses. But MSPs must continue to evolve in order to stay competitive. Based on responses to the 2021 Trends in Managed Services survey conducted by CompTIA research, Carolyn April, senior director of industry analysis, at CompTIA outlines three trends that are driving growth for MSPs in a series of Trend Watch videos.
Businesschannele2e.com

Private Equity Firm Invests In MSP: Abry Partners Backs SDI

Private equity firm Abry Partners has made a minority investment in SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP). Financial terms of the deal and the MSP’s valuation were not disclosed. SDI, founded in 1996, is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) that focuses on the...
SoftwareCIO

Move ISV Webinar: Secure your Applications in the Cloud

Join us to see what Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's security-first design could mean for your apps. OCI is architected with security-first design principles to protect workloads from attacks and effectively govern access rights. In addition to these robust security capabilities, OCI supports a broad set of compliance standards, enabling ISVs to confidently sell and deploy their applications to customers in regulated industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services and Government.
TechnologyInfoworld

A Start-Up Mentality for Innovation at Scale: To the Cloud!

Making cloud technology easier to use. Leveraging cloud-based analytics, AI/ML to accelerate innovation. Democratizing access to the cloud to get developers to test, iterate, and fail. Scalable infrastructure at a mouse click. We’ll explore the value in taking a start-up mindset to innovation, and how the cloud and embedded analytics, AI/ML can empower that by lowering the cost to do experiments — which is critical to innovation at scale.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Fortinet Integrates its SD-WAN into Google Cloud’s NCC

Fortinet on Monday announced an integration of the company’s industry leading Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC). Fortinet is extending the benefits of its Secure SD-WAN solution to Google Cloud NCC users to simplify and improve their connection across distributed sites, Google Cloud workloads and applications. Fortinet claims that it is delivering the most complete and simplified cloud on-ramp experience through its Secure SD-WAN solution.