Number of Bitcoin wallets holding 100–1K BTC soars after Tesla’s $1.5B buy-in

By Yashu Gola
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe amount of Bitcoin (BTC) held by whales increased by around 14% after Tesla announced its foray into the cryptocurrency sector in early February 2021. The latest data from on-chain analytics platform Glassnode shows an inflow of roughly $19.5 billion worth of Bitcoin — according to current exchange rates — into wallets that hold at least 100 BTC and a maximum of 1,000 BTC. The deposits spiked right after Tesla revealed in its January securities filings that it had added $1.5 billion worth of BTC to its balance sheet.

cointelegraph.com
