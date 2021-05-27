Number of Bitcoin wallets holding 100–1K BTC soars after Tesla’s $1.5B buy-in

Since the market crash, which happened in May, retail traders have been rushing to sell off their holdings. However, this is not what is happening in the institutional market. Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, but this also comes with its limitations. Whenever the broader crypto market crashes, Bitcoin is usually the most affected token, a fact that was proven this month when the token shed nearly half of its value. BTC’s price moved from an ATH of $63,500 and almost went to almost $30,000.