Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Batteries Not Required: The Future of the IoT (Internet of Things)

By Daniel de Wolff, MIT Startup Exchange
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenton Calhoun SM ’02 PhD ’06 and David Wentzloff SM ’02 PhD ’07 are co-founders of Everactive, which uses wireless sensing to provide continuous remote monitoring for the industrial internet of things. When Ben Calhoun and Dave Wentzloff co-founded Everactive in 2012, analysts and tech companies were forecasting a massive...

scitechdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Internet Of Things#Startup#Iot#Wireless Technologies#Smart Technologies#Wireless Devices#Smart Devices#Ibm#Mit#Institute#Maters#Texas Instruments#Mediatek#Vp#Armstrong International#Batteries#Low Power Digital Systems#Computing#Wireless Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Marketsdatasciencecentral.com

Blockchain IoT Market: The Next Big Thing to Excel in Advanced Technology

According to a study, Global Blockchain IoT Market by Research Dive, the global Blockchain IoT market size is expected to account for $ 5.80 Billion by the end of 2026, registering 91.5% CAGR over the forecast period. Blockchain and IoT together are improving the efficiency of supply chain majorly by...
Technologydronedj.com

Internet-of-things

Licensed wireless data network specialist Ondas Holdings announced it has acquired enterprise drone maker American Robotics in a deal valued at $70.6 million. Ondas’s software-based wireless broadband capacities are intended to strengthen performance of American Robotics’ fully automated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Akash Network Provides Decentralized Cloud To The Largest Internet Of Things (IoT) Network, Helium

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akash Network, the world's first open-source decentralized cloud (DeCloud), is adding support for the Helium Network, the largest peer-to-peer wireless internet-of-things (IoT) network, to provide a decentralized, open-source, and low-cost cloud alternative for Helium's new blockchain validators, estimated to launch June 2021. "The...
Softwarearxiv.org

A New Dynamic Optimal Relay Selection and RF interfaces Setting Algorithm (DORSA) in M2M of IoT Applications

Machine to machine communication is one of the main communications in the Internet of Things. How to send data in these high-density communications using relay selection can help better performance of this type of communications in various applications. In addition, the possibility of simultaneous use of different Radio Frequency (RF) interfaces helps to make better use of the network radio frequencies.
SoftwarePosted by
Coinspeaker

Internet Computer (ICP) Price Keeps Increasing, Dfnity Reveals More Details on Network Nervous System (NNS)

Available data from Coinmarketcap shows that the ICP token is currently trading at $150 and it also ranks among the top 10 crypto assets by market cap. A recently launched crypto project Dfinity’s Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), which recent success has caught the eyes of crypto enthusiasts has revealed the launch of a new key feature which is known as the Network Nervous System (NNS). Per the announcement, the NNS is “an open algorithmic governance system that oversees the network and the token economics that make it possible to build DeFi and dapps, open internet services, and enterprise systems that are capable of operating at hyperscale.”
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Quantum Computing Market Revenue Worth $1,866.8 Million By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, global market for quantum computing to cross $1,866.8 million revenue by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% during 2020 and 2030. The machine learning (ML) category under application segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be primarily owing to the large potential of ML technologies that can be incorporated with the quantum computing systems for enhancing their use case.
Technologydallassun.com

IIT Madras to collaborate with IBM on quantum computing

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 31 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Monday announced collaboration with IBM on quantum computing education and research. The collaboration will provide IIT Madras faculty, researchers and students with access to IBM's quantum systems and tools over IBM Cloud to accelerate joint research in quantum computing.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Griffyn Robotech And Phoenix Innovations LLC Announce New Patent For Cosmetic Grading System

ATLANTA, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffyn Robotech and Phoenix Innovations LLC, part of the Phoenix Group announced granting of patent on their Cosmetic Grading System entitled 'COSMETIC GRADING THROUGH IMAGE PROCESSING and METHOD'. The patent was granted by the US Patents and Trademark Office. The host grading system is registered under the trade name DEEPSIGHT ®. It is fully designed and developed by Griffyn Robotech and marketed and sold by Phoenix Innovations LLC in the USA.
Technologytechxplore.com

Intelligent system to improve vehicle stability systems

Researchers at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) have developed an intelligent system for estimating a vehicle's dynamic behavior and improving its stability. This will help to optimize the performance of skid and rollover control systems in cars, as well as to prevent potential traffic accidents. To prevent a vehicle...
Electronicsbostonnews.net

Gesture Recognition System Market Showcases Promising Growth Forecast Key Players - Cognitec Systems, Microsoft, Infineon, eyeSight Technologies

"Global Gesture Recognition System Industry" report provides detailed study to understand current market scenario and future aspects. The report helps to comprehend Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities along with important developments in the Gesture Recognition System market. Gesture recognition system helps to integrate imaging and computer systems by running predefined...
Electronicsgeospatialworld.net

Rohde & Schwarz and Colby Instruments collaborate to offer accurate test solution for UWB device localization

Rohde & Schwarz, a leading provider of wireless device testing solutions, and Colby Instruments, a leading manufacturer of high-precision programmable delay lines, have joined forces to provide the UWB ecosystem with an extremely accurate test solution for angle of arrival (AoA) and phase difference of arrival (PDoA) characterization. Engineers testing...
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Sequans Licenses CEVA 5G Modem IP for Broadband IoT Platform

1 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that Sequans Communications, a leading provider of 5G/4G chips and modules for IoT, has licensed the PentaG 5G New Radio (NR) IP to power its upcoming 5G platform. Sequans will leverage PentaG to ensure its 5G platform will meet the extreme performance, low latency and strict power budget requirements of the IoT industry.
Softwareaithority.com

Sierra Wireless Introduces the World’s Most Advanced 5G Router Portfolio

XR Series Solutions architected for mission and business-critical applications that require 5G performance and end-to-end security. Sierra Wireless, the world’s leading IoT solutions provider, launched the next evolution in market leading routers with its new XR Series of multi-network 5G routers. In addition to the previously launched world’s first multi-network MG90 5G vehicle router, the first two routers in the XR Series, the XR90 and the XR80, enable customers to leverage the higher data speeds and lower latency of 5G, required for real-time video streaming and voice communications in mission-critical environments and high performance business-critical 5G applications. The XR Series delivers the full performance of 5G across any network (5G, Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet) whether used for mobile applications or primary, temporary, or backup fixed wireless connectivity.
Electronicsautomate.org

3D at the edge – Intel® RealSense™ Depth and Tracking Cameras (intelrealsense.com)

For many internet of things (IoT) applications, a large amount of data can be generated during the course of operation – data that needs to be processed and analyzed as well as acted upon. Edge computing refers to a distributed system where that data is handled close to the edge of the system, where the devices creating the data are located, rather than transferring and processing the data in a central or cloud location. Processing data closer to the sensors means improved speed and lower latency, as well as cost savings since the bulk of the information doesn’t need to travel to a distant server for response. The efficiency of edge computing is especially crucial for consumer applications like home health monitoring, connected fitness or home robotics – home fitness equipment that uses all the available internet bandwidth to monitor your progress would not be appealing to consumers.