Batteries Not Required: The Future of the IoT (Internet of Things)

For many internet of things (IoT) applications, a large amount of data can be generated during the course of operation – data that needs to be processed and analyzed as well as acted upon. Edge computing refers to a distributed system where that data is handled close to the edge of the system, where the devices creating the data are located, rather than transferring and processing the data in a central or cloud location. Processing data closer to the sensors means improved speed and lower latency, as well as cost savings since the bulk of the information doesn’t need to travel to a distant server for response. The efficiency of edge computing is especially crucial for consumer applications like home health monitoring, connected fitness or home robotics – home fitness equipment that uses all the available internet bandwidth to monitor your progress would not be appealing to consumers.