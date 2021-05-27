Replacing lawns with native gardens helps pollinators

NORTHEAST OHIO — Lawns are the largest irrigated crop in the United States, covering almost 40 million acres. They require mowing, feeding with fertilizer, treating for insects and funguses, watering during droughts, aerating, overseeding and more. Lawns provide no nectar or pollen for bees; no food for butterflies, native birds or insects; and no shelter for wildlife. If every homeowner, organization and business replaced a sunny area of lawn with a garden to support pollinators and wildlife, the cumulative impact across Ohio would make a difference.