Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers running back Aaron Jones planning end-zone tribute to his late father

Post-Crescent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY – He was a fixture in the end zone stands before Green Bay Packers games. Alvin Jones Sr. would arrive hours early, park himself in the bleachers, watching his son warm up. Aaron Jones would go about his business on the field, but he always had time for...

www.postcrescent.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keivarae Russell
Person
Alvin Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Packers#Eagles#Steelers#Left Field#Home Field#Packersnews#Jordan Love#Packers Qb Aaron Rodgers#Ota Jones#Penn State#Mother Vurgess Jones#Packers Rookie Camp#Sense Jones#Running#Kickoff#Green Bay#Game Days#Brothers#Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Packers Update Aaron Rodgers' Status Amid Broncos Trade Rumors

With full-scale Organized Team Activites fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
NFLCBS Sports

Julio Jones breaks silence on trade rumors, plus Aaron Rodgers skips Packers' OTAs for Hawaiian trip, and more

Apparently, everyone in the NFL knew I was coming back from vacation today, because that's the only way to explain why we have so much crazy news on a random Monday in May. For those of you who forgot about me, I'm John Breech. I wasn't here last week because I was on a beach in Florida where I spent 50% of my time trying to keep my 13-month-old daughter from eating sand and I wouldn't have had it any other way. That being said, I didn't realize that babies love to eat sand. Why didn't someone tell me?
NFLWrn.com

Packers add fourth quarterback to the mix

The Green Bay Packers added veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to their roster last week, then signed rookie free agent Kurt Benkert to a contract after he went through the team’s two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. Benkert spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and...
NFLelpasoheraldpost.com

Video+Gallery+Story: Jones brothers honor father’s memory with shoe giveaway

Sixty Hawkins Elementary School students walked away with some brand-new Adidas sneakers last week, all courtesy of NFL players and Burges High alumni Aaron and Alvin Jones. The two star athletes, through their A&A All the Way Foundation, made the donation to Hawkins and other area schools in memory of their father, Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away earlier this year.
NFLdenverfan.com

Melvin Gordon weighs in on the Broncos quarterback situation

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon joined Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room podcast and touched on the Broncos quarterback situation. During the podcast Gordon was asked by Robinson what was going through his mind when rumors began that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could potentially be traded to Denver, and he didn’t hold back.
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Running Back Sleepers

Even with the NFL being a passing league these days, running backs still rule the roost in fantasy football. You cannot win a fantasy football league without a decent pair of high-caliber running backs, and many times you need three above-average backs to win thanks to injuries, bye weeks, COVID outbreaks, and because you can use an extra RB if your league has a flex position in its weekly lineup. With how hard it is to find workhorses in today’s running-back-by-committee football world, fantasy general managers know stockpiling talented tailbacks on their roster remains one of the truest ways to win fantasy championships. If you can find some sleepers to stash on your squad, your running backs could lead you to riches, trophies, and bragging rights.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Want Him Back In The Worst Way'

With full-scale Organized Team Activities fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers rookie DL T.J. Slaton is a rare athlete for his size

The Green Bay Packers started rookie minicamp on Friday, and one player is already sticking out. Standing at 6-4 and weighing almost 330 pounds, defensive lineman Tedarrell “T.J.” Slaton is a guy you can’t help but notice out on the practice field. Upon his selection on day three of the 2021 NFL Draft, he immediately became the heaviest player on the roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLzonecoverage.com

What Do the Jones and Bakhtiari Extensions Tell Us About the Aaron Rodgers Rumors?

As the offseason carries on and the Green Bay Packers and all other 31 teams get set for team programs and workouts to get underway in June, the Packers have a roster reloaded from a year ago and ready to go again in 2021. The nightmare situation still unraveling circulates around Aaron Rodgers, and the fate of Green Bay’s title chances for the immediate future rests in his lap.
NFLPackers.com

Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert

The Green Bay Packers have signed QB Kurt Benkert. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday. Benkert, is a 6-foot-3, 218-pound, second-year player out of the University of Virginia. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons on May 1, 2018. Benkert spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on the Falcons' practice squad while spending the 2019 season on injured reserve. He will wear No. 7 for the Packers.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: What to expect from Aaron Jones in 2021

After getting closer to the workload he deserved in 2018, and scoring eight touchdowns, Aaron Jones had a breakout season in 2019 (1,084 rushing yards, a tied for league-high 16 touchdowns; 49 receptions for 474 yards, three touchdowns). In fantasy terms, he finished as RB2 in full PPR and RB3 in standard scoring that year.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Lions

Bears HC Matt Nagy said they are creating a “really good plan” for all three quarterbacks Justin Fields, Nick Foles, and Andy Dalton. “We are in a position right now where, with the three quarterbacks that we have, we know that we got to put a really good plan together for all three of those guys,” Nagy said, via NFL.com.