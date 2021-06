The Green Bay Packers‘ president and CEO has proven to be an incompetent leader of the winningest franchise in the NFL, and it’s time for him to be shown the door. If there was any remaining doubt this coming season for the Packers would be a difficult one, Mark Murphy just managed to erase it. What has easily been the most turbulent offseason in years in Green Bay is getting worse and worse by the day, and the Packers have no one to blame but themselves.