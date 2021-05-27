Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Melbourne lockdown returns as Australia sees new spike in Covid cases

By Shweta Sharma
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZ9Xb_0aD9nNmc00

Australia ’s second most populous state Victoria has been locked down for the fourth time affecting millions of residents of the capital Melbourne as a fresh Covid outbreak is “running faster than ever recorded”.

The seven-day "circuit breaker" lockdown will begin at midnight on Thursday with Victorians only allowed to be out for five reasons, including shopping for food, vaccination and medical assistance.

Acting Victoria premierJames Merlino called for lockdown as infection cases doubled to 26 in just 24 hours and the number of exposure sites in the state soared to 150.

"In the last day, we’ve seen more evidence that we’re dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern which is running faster than we have ever recorded," Mr Merlino said.

He said the surge is led by highly contagious B.1.617 variant , which was first found in India and labeled as “variant of concern” by the UK and WHO.

“The usual transmission is about five to six days. In some of these cases, within a day it’s being transmitted,” Mr Merlino said. “The number of cases has doubled in 24 hours. Unless something drastic happens, this will become increasingly uncontrollable.”

The announcement triggered panic buying amid people and families reached state’s borders to cross the state to avoid lockdown restrictions, reported 9News.

At least 10,000 primary and secondary contacts have been identified who will be either required to quarantine for 14 days, or test and isolate until negative.

One elderly man with Covid infection is in ICU and on a ventilator, he said.

The authorities are on the brink of getting overwhelmed to track down thousands of contacts of those who tested positive of virus.

Visuals from the supermarkets of state showed empty shelves and people complaining of stores running out of toilet papers as people resorted to panic buying supplies.

Mr Melino said there is “absolutely no reason to panic buy” as movement would not be restricted under five reasons which are: authorised work or permitted education; exercise; care giving; and medical reasons, including to get vaccinated.

The state authorities also expanded the Covid vaccination for those aged 40 and above. The age group between 40-49 will be given Pfizer while those above 50 will still be offered AstraZeneca.

Soon after the announcement, the hotline used to book a Covid jabs crashed after an influx of calls earlier Thursday.

“The vaccine rollout has been slower than we have hoped,” Mr Merlino acknowledged.

Some of the western Australian states and Tasmania on Thursday shut their borders for residents of Victoria following South Australia’s move a day earlier. Queensland and the Northern Territory will require travellers coming to their states to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

The lockdown reminded people of one of the world’s strictest and longest lockdowns imposed in Victoria to break the second wave of Covid infection that killed more than 800 people alone in the state and accounted for 90 per cent total deaths of the country.

The swift and most controversial measures have led to the country seeing just 30,000 cases and 910 deaths.

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Australia#Lockdowns#Tasmania#Uk#Victorians#Icu#Australian#Northern Territory#Lockdown Restrictions#Infection Cases#Queensland#Covid Infection#9news#Calls#Exposure Sites#Travellers#Mr Merlino#Mr Melino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID-19: which countries will be the next to see a big spike in cases?

Beneath the many complexities of the marathon that is the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a simple hypothesis: if the coronavirus is introduced into a susceptible population, and those people are able to mix, then there will be significant community transmission. Across 2020 and 2021, we have seen this happen around the world, including, recently, in India.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Melbourne to learn if Victoria Covid outbreak triggers tighter restrictions

Following a critical 24 hours, Melbourne residents are expected to learn if a growing outbreak will trigger another lockdown or fresh Covid-19 restrictions. Victoria’s acting premier James Merlino raised fears of a possible shutdown on Wednesday morning when reporting the Whittlesea cluster in Melbourne’s north had grown to 15 cases.
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Scott Morrison warns Australians may need to show vaccine passports to travel INTERSTATE as the Prime Minister reveals his plan to reopen the international border after Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed Australians may need vaccine passports to travel freely interstate in a bombshell interview on Tuesday night. Mr Morrison told 9News political editor Chris Uhlmann that the first step in opening Australia's borders was ensuring the safety of travel within the country. 'To move within...
Worldchicagocrusader.com

Indian Traveler Tests Positive After Landing In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Just one traveler who returned to Australia on board a repatriation flight from India has tested positive for coronavirus. The person has been placed in isolation at the Howard Springs quarantine site on the outskirts of Darwin. Northern Territory acting chief health office Charles Pain warned other...
Public HealthFlorida Star

Death In ‘Dangerous’ India A Tragedy: Scott Morrison

BRISBANE, Australia — The prime minister has described an Australian man’s death from coronavirus in India as a terrible tragedy but said the coronavirus-ravaged country was not safe. The 47-year-old traveled to India last month to attend a funeral before succumbing to the disease. “It is a dangerous place,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on May 19. “It is terrible […]
WorldTaipei Times

COVID-19: Tunisia ends lockdown despite death rate spike

Tunisia on Monday ended a one-week COVID-19 lockdown, despite having the highest reported deaths per capita from the virus of any country in Africa. COVID-19 cases in Tunisia were initially low last year, with a sweeping six-week lockdown involving the closure of borders and shutting down all nonessential commercial activity appearing to halt the spread of the virus.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Argentina starts new lockdown as cases soar

Argentina has begun a new nine-day lockdown amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases and a slow vaccine rollout. President Alberto Fernández said the country was experiencing its worst moment of the pandemic. It has recorded more than 35,000 new cases a day during the past week. On Friday, Latin America...
TravelMedicalXpress

New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

New Zealand suspended quarantine-free travel with Australia's Victoria state over a new coronavirus cluster Tuesday, the fourth time the trans-Tasman travel bubble has been disrupted since it opened last month. Officials in Wellington said they were taking a cautious approach after Melbourne recorded nine locally acquired cases in the past...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Australians Rush for Vaccines as COVID Lockdown Continues in Victoria

SYDNEY - Record numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations have been completed in Australia as a snap seven-day lockdown continues in the nation's second most-populous state. Seven million people in Victoria are subject to strict stay-at-home orders after a growing cluster of infections was detected in recent days. Australia has managed to mostly contain the coronavirus through lockdowns, the closure of its international borders and strict quarantine measures for returning citizens, but the national vaccination program has been beset by supply issues and hesitancy among many Australians.
Australiaspotonflorida.com

Australia's Victorian Ghan Train Passengers In Quarantine

MELBOURNE, Australia - Dozens of Australia's Victorian tourists aboard two outback train services have had their holiday plans disrupted after being ordered into Covid-19 quarantine. More than 50 passengers were off-loaded from the historic cross-country The Ghan train in South Australia...
AustraliaFlorida Star

Australia’s Queensland State Set To Slam Border Shut To Victoria Province

BRISBANE, Australia — The Queensland government will slam its border shut to Victoria after the state went into a seven-day lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown will begin at 11.59pm on May 27 after the state recorded 11 new cases linked to the City of Whittlesea outbreak overnight taking the total cases to 26.
Public Healthzenger.news

Five People Return To South Australia’s Quarantine After Case

ADELAIDE, Australia — Five people have returned to quarantine in South Australia’s Adelaide city after spending time on the same hotel floor as a man who tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to Melbourne. South Australia Health has conducted an investigation into how the man became exposed to the...
Public Healthmymixfm.com

Australia’s Victoria state reports 5 new community COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state reported five new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking half way through a seven-day lockdown to fight a coronavirus outbreak that has now reportedly spread to an aged care facility. The infections raise the total to 45 in the latest cluster, including in a...