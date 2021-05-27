Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Naomi Osaka Just Served a Valuable Mental Health Lesson

By Sarah Osei
Highsnobiety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka has announced she will not be participating in any news conferences during the upcoming French Open, citing mental health concerns. Osaka heads into the Roland Garros tournament on Sunday having won the last two Grand Slams at the US Open and Australian Open, but she says she won't be doing any press this time around. In a candid note posted to Instagram, the tennis star revealed the nature of press conferences puts an extreme burden on athletes' mental health, one she's no longer willing to endure.

www.highsnobiety.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Famous Women#Women Sports#Press Conferences#Mental Health Concerns#Fellow Women#Fellow Athletes#French Open#Questions#Sat#Journalists#People#Things#Video Clips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Australian Open
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisNews Channel 25

Naomi Osaka prioritizing mental health during French Open, won't appear at press conferences

One of the best tennis players in the world says she won't do news conferences at the French Open. Naomi Osaka posted the announcement on Instagram last night. "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one," Osaka said in her post, saying that reporters ask questions that have been answered before, or asked questions that "bring doubt into our minds."
Tennisharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Naomi Osaka opens play at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):. Back in its usual May-June slot, the French Open is getting underway with Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
TennisJezebel

Naomi Osaka Chooses Her Mental Health Over Answering Questions at the French Open

Naomi Osaka, the number two ranked women’s tennis player in the world, will be competing in this year’s French Open tournament under one very specific condition. Osaka wrote in a statement on her Instagram page that she would not be taking any questions from the press or sitting down for the usual post-match press conferences that have become a staple of the big tournaments. Osaka’s reasoning is simple, she writes, “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.”
Tennisdailyjournal.net

4-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”. Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email...
TennisDemocrat-Herald

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who also said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”. Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an...
TennisEssence

Naomi Osaka Announces She Will Not Do Any Press At French Open Tournament To Protect Her Mental Health

"I'm just not going to subject myself to people who doubt me." Naomi Osaka is taking a stand to protect her peace ahead of the French Open tournament. The 23-year-old tennis star, who is the No. 2 player in the world, took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to announce that she wouldn’t be entering the press room because she believes some of the journalists that she and other players are forced to speak to purposely try to stir up doubt and negativity. She’s not standing for it and is willing to accept a fine for opting out.
Sportsalloaadvertiser.com

Naomi Osaka could be kicked out of French Open over media boycott

Naomi Osaka has been warned she faces being thrown out of the French Open should she continue her media boycott. The four-time grand slam champion announced on social media ahead of the tournament that she would not be doing any press at Roland Garros, citing mental health reasons. It has...
Tennis927theblock.com

Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not do any press during the French Open, citing her “mental health.” Days later, giving far more grace than she has received, Osaka posted a statement to her Instagram account announcing her plan to withdraw from the tournament to “minimize” distractions.
Tennisjustwomenssports.com

Venus Williams roasts media in defense of Naomi Osaka

Venus Williams has some choice words for the media. In the wake of Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open, Williams was asked about how she coped with doing press throughout her career. Williams had an epic response that has since gone viral — and rightfully so. “I know every...
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Naomi Osaka is More 'Spoiled Brat' than Hero

Ben Maller: “If you can’t meet the job requirements then you shouldn’t do the job, it’s that simple. She couldn’t meet the job requirement and now she’s quit, which is good… Naomi is not some sort of ‘hero’ in this story. There’s been a lot of people rallying around her saying it’s ‘terrible’ what the French Open did. I roll my eyes at that line of thinking. She shouldn’t have shown up at the French Open in the first place if she could not follow what you have to do as a tennis player and talk to the media. By arriving at Roland Garros and then putting on this show by dodging the media, Osaka made a bad and uncomfortable situation worse. She’s more of a villain in this story. She’s being made out as some in the media as this ‘hero’, but the fact that she knew she had to talk to the media, she knew she couldn’t get around talking to the media, she still decided that she wasn’t going to talk to the media, and then she ended up taking a spot from some up-and-coming tennis player that could have made their mark at Roland Garros and was not allowed to participate… That makes this a selfish act by Naomi Osaka, and making it all about herself… The media is so politically correct that they have circled the wagon to defend her. If you show up somewhere knowing you have to do something and then choose not to do it, and then say you should change whatever you don’t want to do, those are the actions of a spoiled brat. Any person who has ever held a job has had to do something that they don’t like… You should not be put on a pedestal when other players abide by the rules. I’m sure they don’t want to talk to the media either – it’s a pain in the ass… This does not fall into the ‘hardship’ category, it’s part of lilfe… She’s more of a ‘villain’ than anything, and certainly not a ‘victim’… Tennis players are figuratively and literally contractually bound to speak publicly so the idea that they’re not is just wrong.” (Full Video Above)
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Fitness focus: A day in the life of Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka sure knows a lot about staying in shape with her four Grand Slam titles and hot bikini body. So what does her typical daily fitness routine look like?. Naomi’s boyfriend is a rapper and she’s very invested in his career, so it comes as no surprise that the 23-year-old feels the best when her workouts start and end with music.