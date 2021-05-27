Cancel
Miami County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Miami by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Miami SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MIAMI...JOHNSON AND NORTHWESTERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 619 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lawrence to near Baldwin City to near Melvern. Movement was east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Leawood, Belton, Gardner, De Soto, Paola, Spring Hill, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Edgerton, Cleveland, Hillsdale, Chiles, Bucyrus, Clare, Lackmans, Clearview City and Stillwell. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 200 and 223. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 76 and 83. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Miami The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 28.4 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 28.4 Mon 8am 30.2 32.3 27.7
Miami County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.