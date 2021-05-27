Cancel
May 27th in History

 6 days ago

Armed Forces Day (Nicaragua) Children's Day (Nigeria) May 27 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics) Slavery Abolition Day (Guadeloupe, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin) Start of National Reconciliation Week (Australia) History. In 927, Death of Simeon I the Great, the first Bulgarian to be recognized as Emperor. In 1096, Count Emicho enters Mainz, where...

Religionlutheranmuseum.com

Born May 27th…Or Was It March 27th?

I began to look into a girl who was reported to be born on May 27th. I was excited to do her story for a variety of reasons. However, after gathering all sorts of information for this post, I discovered the day of birth was incorrect. I decided to write the story anyway, mainly because today is a travel day for me, and I did not have the time to find another character about which to write. Not only that, today’s character is also one that was included in the post written just a few days ago…Acts of God – Part 1.
Kansas StateHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 31

On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died. On May 31:. In 1578, the Christian...
Tallahassee, FLKHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 27th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-based group of Romanian nationals stole $740,000 from hundreds of churches by taking donation checks from their mailboxes and cashing them, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday. Four people were arrested and two others are wanted in what authorities are calling “Operation Thou...
Medical & Biotechtv6tnt.com

Morning Edition: 27th May, 2021

Even though the vast majority of those who contracted the Covid-19 virus have recovered, the upward trend in cases and deaths continue to be a worry. Yesterday the country recorded 582 new cases and 17 additional deaths. The latest figures push the number of active cases to 8,710 and the death toll at 425.
Religiongreensboro.com

Michael Gerson: U.S. history teaches us to be 'woke'

WASHINGTON — In the evangelical Christian tradition, you generally know when you’ve been “saved” or “converted.” It comes in a rush of spiritual relief. A burden feels lifted. But how does one know if he or she has become “woke”? How does one respond to this altar call and accept...
Politicslibertysentinel.org

Memorial Day: Honoring American Heroes of Courage, Sacrifice, & Faith

Memorial Day in America, as an annual observance, can be traced back to the end of the Civil War, a war in which over a half-million died. Southern women scattered spring flowers on graves of both northern Union and southern Confederate soldiers. Many places claimed to have held the original...
FestivalSaipan Tribune

‘A story of a great sacrifice’

Editor’s Note: Col. James G. Pangelinan of the U.S. Army will be delivering these remarks at the Memorial Day Service in Astoria, Illinois on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, before members of the American Legion, the Chamber of Commerce and citizens of the city. The remarks honor and remember the American soldiers who were killed in the Battle of Saipan during World War II. It is being published here at the request of the author’s father, Ed Pangelinan.
jonathanturley.org

The Big One? The Supreme Court Accepts Case That Could Deliver A Lethal Blow To Roe

Below is my column in The Hill newspaper on the Supreme Court accepting a major new challenge over abortion with Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. After years of exaggerated coverage of the threat of past cases, this could well be “the big one” for pro-life advocates seeking to substantially curtail Roe and Casey.
Economywineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, May 27th

The large volume of wildfire smoke-exposed grape and wine samples processed by California’s laboratories in 2020 could help the state’s wine industry better understand and potentially combat the impact of wildfire smoke on wine and wine grapes, experts say…. TODAY’S NEWS. Several communities and hundreds of vineyards in California’s Wine...
Industrywatchtime.com

Ready for Takeoff: The Story of Longines and the Pioneers of Aviation

Daring pilots relied on Longines watches aboard their flying machines in the 1920s and 1930s. The brand’s recently launched Spirit models recall this exciting history. Freezing cold. Deafening noise. Leaden fatigue. He’s been flying for 11 hours and now night has fallen over the Atlantic Ocean. It will be more than twice as long before he lands. Charles Lindbergh is alone. He had already been awake for 23 hours when he took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island. Now he’s struggling to keep his eyes open. The cold is his ally: the cockpit is open and a frigid wind whistles around his ears and ceaselessly shakes his plane. Despite thick gloves, his hands are nearly numb. But he knows he will persevere. Not just to claim the $25,000 prize that American hotelier Raymond Orteig has offered to the first person that can fly nonstop from New York to Paris, but to become immortal. When Lindbergh finally lands in Paris at 10:22 p.m. local time, tens of thousands of enthusiastic spectators cheer him and crowd around his plane, the Spirit of St. Louis.
MinoritiesWashington Post

Race in America: History Matters with Mary Elliott and Paul Gardullo

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is one of the country’s deadliest episodes of racial violence. Historians believe as many as 300 Black people were killed and 10,000 were made homeless after a white mob descended on a thriving Black business district. On Tuesday, June 1 at 12:30pm ET, Washington Post race and economics reporter Tracy Jan spoke with Mary Elliott and Paul Gardullo from the National Museum of African American History and Culture about what happened and the enduring impact of the century-old massacre.
legacy.com

Born June 2

Johnny Weissmuller was a multitalented man of action. We remember Weissmuller’s life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history. Johnny Weissmuller was a multitalented man of action. Starting out as a swimmer, he won five Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze for water polo. He went on to set dozens of world records and win even more competitions in a stunning and undefeated career. When he retired from swimming, his fame just grew as he took on the role of Tarzan, playing the jungle dweller in 12 films, from 1932’s “Tarzan the Ape Man” to 1948’s “Tarzan and the Mermaids.” Weissmuller was responsible for the distinctive Tarzan call that is still heard often today. We remember Weissmuller’s life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.
Politicsweaponsandwarfare.com

LIEUTENANT COLONEL THEODORE ROOSEVELT, JR.

Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., or “Ted,” as his friends called him, lived up to the legacy of his father and namesake, President Theodore Roosevelt. The younger Roosevelt was a proven combat leader in both world wars, an aspiring politician, a successful businessman, an accomplished hunter and explorer, as well as governor of Puerto Rico and the Philippines. Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., like his father, received the Medal of Honor, one of only two father–son duos to be awarded America’s highest honor (the other being Arthur MacArthur and Douglas MacArthur). Roosevelt rose through the ranks during the Great War, ending it as a lieutenant colonel commanding the 26th Infantry Regiment in the 1st Division. He participated in numerous engagements in 1918, which included Cantigny, Soissons, and the Meuse–Argonne campaign. He was cited for bravery, wounded in action, the first reserve officer to command a regiment in combat, and was the spearhead of the American attempt to liberate the French city of Sedan in the waning hours of the war.
Politicsthedispatch.com

A Tribute to the Dead, A Reminder to the Living

You could think of World War I as the last of 1,200 years of conflicts between the rival royal houses of Europe. Or you could think of it as the first war of the American era of world history. But if you’re like most of us, you usually don’t think of it at all.
FestivalAPG of Wisconsin

Memorial Day and veterans, in the words of some memorable quotes

When I was a child I was helping my uncle, a veteran of World War II, move some belongings, including an old trunk. In that trunk, neatly folded, was the uniform he had worn as a United States Marine. I asked him why he kept it so many years. His reply was one I now think many soldiers would echo.
Portland, ORColumbian

In a forgotten section of a Portland cemetery, volunteers honor the fallen for Memorial Day

More than 4,000 veterans, the essence of their lives reduced to a headstone, are buried in a rarely visited section of a Southeast Portland cemetery. They were laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Park, which was started in 1906 and was Portland’s cemetery for veterans until Willamette National Cemetery, the city’s official military cemetery, opened in 1951. The two cemeteries are just across the street from each other, separated only by Southeast Mount Scott Boulevard.
Politicsthepampanews.com

Honor our flag

James McClung wrote an article that I read and set aside for Flag Day. He titled it, “What does the American Flag Symbolize to You?”. As the wind lifted its edges and unfurled it majestically into the early morning sky, a young lawyer was moved to write a poem expressing his elation that it was still there in 1814.
SocietyArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: What we remember this Memorial Day

While it's unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America's Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, Scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It's good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation's memory, as did their cause.
Politicsnhgazette.com

Tues, June 1

2005—Having wrecked Iraq, Paul Wolfowitz turns to the World Bank. 2002—George W.[MD] Bush announces at West Point that we’ll attack pre-emptively if he feels like it. 1980—Ted Turner launches CNN—the 24-hour news cycle has begun. 1971—The N.Y. Times swallows Chuck Colson’s bait: a “vets group” he created says that it...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Oakland landmark will become Latin American Cultural Center

An international organization of 14,000 professional scholars who study Latin America searched for a new home for 10 years before finding it in Oakland. Leaders of the Latin American Studies Association, based in Pittsburgh, looked at real estate in Washington, D.C. and Miami before buying the old Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania building in Oakland, said Milagros Pereyra-Rojas, executive director of LASA. The new Latin American Cultural Center has 15,000 square feet of space for displays, meetings and offices.