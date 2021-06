In a welcome demonstration of bipartisanship, the U.S. Senate has renewed efforts to develop a comprehensive policy on China, producing a landmark bill. The 1,445-page U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (S. 1260) is the result of combining previously proposed legislation, notably the technology- and research-focused Endless Frontier Act and the more diplomacy- and security-focused Strategic Competition Act of 2021. This development is in stark contrast to the increasingly partisan nature of policymaking within the 117th Congress, demonstrating growing consensus around the importance of legislating for a new era of strategic competition with the United States and China at the center.