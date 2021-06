Whilst out driving on America’s roads, the sight of a semi truck is a common one. This is because they play such an integral part in the country’s economy, carrying products from one state to another in order to meet the demands of the nation’s increasing population. Despite the fact that large commercial trucks are vital for the running of the economy, given their weight and their size, they do pose a risk to other road users. This is especially true when the driver has spent many hours behind the wheel and becomes somewhat careless or negligent or where the trucking company has not taken care of the vehicle and allowed it to become unfit for the road.