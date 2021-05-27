Professor Emeritus Gives Back to Students with Africana Studies Scholarship
When Carlton Molette, professor emeritus of dramatic arts and Africana studies, retired from UConn in 2008, colleagues decided to set up a scholarship in his name. Molette was honored by the gesture and later donated additional funds to increase the size of the scholarship, awarded annually to a student studying Africana studies. More recently, he decided to increase the fund more with a planned bequest. The scholarship is the first and only endowed fund in the Department of Africana Studies.today.uconn.edu