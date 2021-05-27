Cancel
Professor Emeritus Gives Back to Students with Africana Studies Scholarship

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Carlton Molette, professor emeritus of dramatic arts and Africana studies, retired from UConn in 2008, colleagues decided to set up a scholarship in his name. Molette was honored by the gesture and later donated additional funds to increase the size of the scholarship, awarded annually to a student studying Africana studies. More recently, he decided to increase the fund more with a planned bequest. The scholarship is the first and only endowed fund in the Department of Africana Studies.

