ALTOONA DUMPS ERIE

Alexander started Monday's game against the Brewers and pitched one scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and struck out two. Detroit gave Alexander his first start of the season in place of Jose Urena (forearm), and he wasn't allowed to work very deep in the game after not going more than three innings in any of his relief appearances so far. Alexander made 10 starts for the Tigers across the last two years, so he does have some experience in the rotation. He could get stretched out a bit more if he sticks as a starter while Urena is out, though the latter could be back as soon as Sunday.