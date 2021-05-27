Cancel
Altoona, PA

ALTOONA DUMPS ERIE

By Hometown1
 6 days ago

CURVE, PA – Brent Citta extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games for the Curve as he blasted four hits to lead Altoona past Erie, 3-2, in a rain delayed game on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Citta hit three singles and a triple in the...

Altoona, PA
Home, PA
Altoona, PA
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Altoona, PAMirror

Altoona tops Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — Sean Bettwy’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the fifth inning broke a 3-3 tie as Altoona beat Williamsport, 5-3, to improve to 6-11 in high school baseball action on Thursday. Lucas Muffie led the Altoona offense with three hits, while teammate Trevor Manley added two hits....
Oil City, PACourier-Express

Lions dump Oilers, 11-3

OIL CITY — The Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team took advantage of a pair of Oil City errors in the third inning, helping the Lions score five runs on their way to an 11-3 victory Tuesday afternoon. Bryson Huwar made those runs hold up with another solid pitching performance going the...
Altoona, PAMirror

Altoona hangs tough before faltering late

LEWISTOWN — The Mifflin County Huskies faced off against the Altoona Lady Lions in the District 6 6A softball semifinals on Thursday. Mifflin County’s Devanie Condrack and Altoona’s Madison Zimmerer were locked in a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings, but the Huskies’ bats came alive late to score a 13-3 win in six innings.
Bloomsburg, PAMorning Times

Warriors dump Wildcats

BLOOMSBURG — In playoff baseball, you often can’t afford any significant miscues. Neither Montoursville nor Athens played pristine defense — with two and three errors, respectively — but Montoursville made more out of Athens’ errors than the Wildcats made of the Warriors. The result was a season-ending loss for Athens, 9-2, in the District IV Class AAAA semifinals to Montoursvllle Thursday night. Athens ends the season at 12-9. Montoursville drew first blood, scoring in the second on a pair of Athens errors. Dylan Moll reached on a one-out, two-base error. The Wildcats got the second out, but another error off the bat of C.J. Signor allowed Moll to score.
Tribune Star

Rex break out for 17-1 win in home opener

Although they had averaged five runs per game in their first three outings this season, the Rex came into their home opener Sunday afternoon batting just .167, 16 hits in 96 at-bats. Sunday, against an Illinois Valley team that seemed a little low on pitching, the Rex more than doubled...
Elnora, INVincennes Sun Commercial

No. 4 Cougars dump Patriots in 5

ELNORA — North Daviess put up multiple runs in every inning, and it was just enough for the fourth-ranked Cougars to put away Rivet in five innings, 10-0, in the Class A North Daviess Sectional semifinal Monday. The Patriots (0-20) were limited to two hits, both singles, by Charlie Niehaus...
Iowa Statechatsports.com

The Mid-Morning Dump: Primetime in Vegas

TRACK STARS Iowa State qualifies 4 for the NCAA Championships. NOT TOO SHABBY In a historical season, the tennis team finishes ranked 34th in the country. | https://t.co/NMvIU5hjUN#Cyclones | #StormSZN ufe0f pic.twitter.com/MnOAKNmTAE— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) May 26, 2021. SAND I don’t know what this is, but it’s neat. COMIN’...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Hit hard again

Snell (1-2) allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings and took the loss to Houston on Sunday. The southpaw's two worst starts of the season have been his two most recent outings. He got into trouble right away Sunday, allowing four runs in the first inning. Snell then struggled through the third before Joe Musgrove handled the rest of the pitching duties for the game. Snell has seen his ERA balloon from 3.79 to 5.55 during his poor run. He's added a 1.60 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB across 47 innings overall. The 28-year-old lines up for a home start versus the Mets next weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Tosses two scoreless frames

Sheffield tossed two perfect innings in Sunday's win over the Pirates. Sheffield served as a middle reliever in Sunday's matchup after Kyle Freeland gave up three runs in four innings to begin the game. Sheffield has pitched in low-leverage situations for Colorado to begin the season and has posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 18.1 innings across 18 appearances in 2021.
Amery, WItheameryfreepress.com

Amery tennis dominates top 2 singles matches in loss to Altoona

Amery’s boys tennis team suffered a 2-5 loss in its first conference match of the season on May 13 against Altoona. The Warriors’ victories came at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Luke Julson dominated Noah Kaiser 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match and Joseph Wentz blasted Ryan...
Altoona, PAMirror

Altoona has bad day at the plate

Record: 11-7 Radio: WRTA-AM 1240 & 98.5-FM Fresh off a road trip in which they went 9-3, the Curve could not continue their hot streak at home on Tuesday night. After falling behind early, Altoona lost to Erie, 5-1, at Peoples Natural Gas Field in the series opener. The Curve mustered just three hits and struck out nine times in the contest.
MLBMLB

Civale gives Cleveland length in G1 loss

CLEVELAND -- With doubleheaders slated for consecutive days, the Indians needed length out of Aaron Civale in Game 1 against the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, and that’s exactly what they got. But the defense and a pair of long balls stood in the way of a victory. Sloppy defense...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Lasts one inning in start

Alexander started Monday's game against the Brewers and pitched one scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and struck out two. Detroit gave Alexander his first start of the season in place of Jose Urena (forearm), and he wasn't allowed to work very deep in the game after not going more than three innings in any of his relief appearances so far. Alexander made 10 starts for the Tigers across the last two years, so he does have some experience in the rotation. He could get stretched out a bit more if he sticks as a starter while Urena is out, though the latter could be back as soon as Sunday.
BaseballMorning Journal

Crushers game postponed, rescheduled

The game between the Lake Erie Crushers and the Evansville Otters was postponed on June 1. The Frontier League game will be rescheduled for Thursday, June 3, as the Crushers look to record their second win of the early season. First pitch for the make-up game will be at 5:05...
Georgia StateThe Ledger

Fire rally falls short against Georgia Gwinnett

LEWISTON, Idaho —The top-seeded Southeastern University baseball team will have to play with its backs against the wall, as the Fire fell to the fifth-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College Grizzlies 11-7 on Monday in the winner's bracket of the 2021 Avista-NAIA World Series. After an RBI-single by Colton Onstott drove home...
Sportsthejournal-news.net

Litchfield Falls To Mohawks

A seven run fifth inning ended Litchfield’s day early as the Lady Panthers fell to Morrisonville 12-2 on Wednesday, May 26. Morrisonville took an early lead with an RBI single by Isabella Tryon in the bottom of the first, but Litchfield rallied to take a 2-1 lead after the top of the third. The comeback started with one out as Cara Pence walked, Jenni Boden singled and Bella Roach walked to load the bases. Lauren Monke singled to drive in Pence and tie the game, with Litchfield getting the go-ahead run two batters later when Ashley Hickerson reached on an error and drove in Boden.
Manistee, MIshorelinemedia.net

Blake Bringedahl fires no-hitter in Pentwater baseball split with Manistee Catholic

MANISTEE — Pentwater pitcher Blake Bringedahl finished his regular season with a flourish Friday at Manistee Catholic, pitching his first career no-hitter in a 4-1 win over the Sabers in game one of a doubleheader. Catholic won the second game, 10-5. Bringedahl struck out 12 in the no-hitter, walking one batter. He surrendered an unearned run on a Pentwater fielding error. The Falcons scored three first-inning runs in support of Bringedahl en route to the win.