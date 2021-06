Bitcoin’s Taproot update — the biggest anticipated change to the Bitcoin blockchain since 2017 — is up for another vote. Will it pass this time?. Taproot was first proposed in 2018 by Gregory Maxwell, a Bitcoin Core (BTC) contributor, and former chief technology officer at Blockstream, a Bitcoin and blockchain technology company. The Taproot update — slated to be deployed in November if at least 90% of miners signal support before August 11 — is expected to enhance Bitcoin’s smart contract capabilities and boost privacy. The proposed soft fork will also require that enough miners “signal” support via the block creation process — a requirement for activation that has yet to be met.