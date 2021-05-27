Ex-Clemson star Isaiah Simmons eager to face former Tigers Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne

If you’re like me, one of your favorite times of the year is the NFL Draft. It’s that magical moment where you can pretend your team is just a few picks away from greatness, even if they are the Jets or Lions! It’s a fantastical season when real football can somehow feel like fantasy football. It's a time when you can construct the ideal draft board for your favorite team and scream in disappointment when they ignore all of the advice you keep yelling at them through your television set.