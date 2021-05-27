Ex-Clemson star Isaiah Simmons eager to face former Tigers Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne
With 40 Clemson players in the NFL, former Tigers face fellow alumni on a near-weekly basis throughout the season. But Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2021 schedule will include a little extra incentive for Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins, who will play against former teammates and Jacksonville Jaguars newcomers quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back/receiver Travis Etienne in back-to-back games.