No injuries were reported in a structure fire call in Lucernemines last night. Indiana County 911 reported that Homer City, Indiana and Coral Graceton firefighters, along with the Hazmat Team and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched to 88 9th street in Lucernemines at 9:18 PM, with Brush Valley dispatched a few minutes later. Homer City Second Assistant Chief Joe Izzei, Jr. said that the homeowners came home and saw a lot of smoke and that the smoke alarms were going off. Izzei did go into detail about what caused all the smoke.