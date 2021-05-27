Jane Casey’s ‘Killing Kind’ Set For TV Adaptation By Sony’s Eleventh Hour Films

A Sony spokesperson has said that contrary to speculation, the company is not working on a God of War movie or television show. This tidbit of information was revealed in the same New York Times article that contains a photo of a mustache-less Mark Wahlberg as Sully in the upcoming Uncharted film (we don’t quite understand that one either). Sony apparently seems keen to adapt some of its big franchises for movies and TV. God of War makes the most sense here, so never say never.