Are the Red Wings really a potential landing spot for Jack Eichel? Sure, why not, if he agrees to it -- but is it worth the cost?. Long, long story short: The Buffalo Sabres are garbage and the organization seems completely at a loss on how to fix the team. They apparently have no clue what moves to make next -- they’ve never showed us a reason to believe that they have a clue -- and perhaps most importantly: The management does not know how to treat star players. Buffalo is a burning dumpster fire and basically have been one since the days of Ryan Miller and Danny Briere -- that was 15 year ago, nearly three “rebuilds” ago. Sickening. I’m truly sorry for all of the Sabres fans out there.